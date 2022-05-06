Filed under: CC Podcast: Emoni Bates talk/Kentucky Derby talk Boys are back. By Mike Rutherford@CardChronicle May 6, 2022, 11:50am EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: CC Podcast: Emoni Bates talk/Kentucky Derby talk Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email We’re back with an Oaks morning episode to talk about Emoni Bates potentially signing with Louisville as well as Kentucky Derby 148. Thanks to all who listen: More From Card Chronicle Friday afternoon Cardinal news and notes 3rd and Central Podcast: The Bats are Nuclear How I got home from the Kentucky Derby: Tales of Louisville’s toughest task (2022) Let’s talk about Emoni Bates Tuesday afternoon Cardinal news and notes Louisville football announces three additions Loading comments...
