DeAndre Moore Commits to Louisville Football

The 2023 recruiting class for Louisville football got a major addition today with the commitment of DeAndre Moore. Louisville is getting a four-star wide receiver out of California who is ranked as one of the best players in the country. Moore is ranked as the 11th best wide receiver in the country and 62nd ranked overall prospect by On3 Sports Consensus rankings which weighs the four major recruiting services evenly. He holds offers from just about every major program in the country but USC, Texas, and Oregon were his other finalists.

UofL has been on a roll so far with this recruiting class but Moore is a neck above the rest of the players that have committed. He will rank as the third highest-ranked player to sign with Louisville if he signs on the dotted line. His offer list alone makes him one of the biggest recruits in the history of the program and he backs it up on the field.

Moore is 6-0/185 with exceptional route-running skills. He has a great ability to create separation with speed, footwork, and quickness. He has great speed to get behind the defense and he can run away from the defense once he has the ball in his hands. It also stands out in his highlights and social media videos that he can make contested catches.

USC reportedly wanted Moore as a safety at one point and it’s obvious why that is when you watch him play defensive back. What it also shows is that Moore is a really aggressive athlete as opposed to a finesse player. I’ve spent a good amount of time watching his clips from camps and 7on7 tournaments this spring and he is extremely competitive. Not just when it comes to trash-talking, either. You can see that he approaches every matchup as a challenge and he puts in the work to be the better player.

Louisville has struggled when it comes to recruiting high school wide receivers over the last few years. They went through spring practice this year with Ahmari Huggins-Bruce being the only high school recruit that this staff has brought in. Moore will undoubtedly change the talent level for the wide receiver room, but he could also help change the trend in recruiting.

UofL is expecting somewhere around twenty official visitors in town on June 17th. This group includes Moore as well as Rueben Owens who is the top-rated running back in the country. Madden Sanker, Luke Burgess, Jaybron Harvey, and Javin Simpkins will be among the uncommitted recruits that Louisville is in good shape with. There’s a strong possibility that the staff gets multiple commitments from highly rated prospects that weekend.