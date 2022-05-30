Louisville Earns No. 12 Overall Seed in NCAA Tournament

Although the full schedule is yet to be released, we now know the opponents in the Louisville Regional that will begin on Friday.

The Cardinals will take on SE Missouri State (37-20) in the opener, who earned a bid after winning the OVC Tournament. The Redhawks will not be a pushover as a four-seed, Louisville will have to bring it on Friday in order to advance.

The other two teams in the regional are the two-seed, Oregon (35-23), and three-seed, Michigan (32-26). The Ducks, like Louisville, bowed out of the Pac-12 Tournament, losing their first two games.

The Wolverines, on the other hand, are on fire heading into the NCAA Tournament after winning the Big 10 Tournament. Louisville took two of three games from Michigan back in March, a series that was played in the middle of a blizzard.

If Louisville were to advance to a super regional, they will be paired with the winner from the College Station regional. Texas A&M earned the No. 5 overall seed, while TCU, Louisiana, and Oral Roberts make up the three remaining teams.