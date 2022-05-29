The Cardinal Countdown: 97 Days Until Kickoff

97 Days

When the Cards don’t have a player wearing the jersey number of the corresponding day in the Countdown I’ll hit you with something interesting, noteworthy, or at minimum slightly entertaining related to that number. Let’s get nuts.

In 2021 the Cards leading tackler finished with 97 tackles on the season. Who, you may ask, held that honor? Well, if you’ve been paying attention the last few years it should be no surprise that CJ Avery once again took home that crown for the THIRD season in a row, “and he would have had four if it wasn’t for that Dee Smith in 2018” (in my best Scooby Doo villain voice). Congrats to CJ, an absolute monster in the middle during his time wearing the red and black. He will be missed.