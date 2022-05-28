The Cardinal Countdown: 98 Days Until Kickoff

98 Days

When the Cards don’t have a player wearing the jersey number of the corresponding day in the Countdown I’ll hit you with something interesting, noteworthy, or at minimum slightly entertaining related to that number. Let’s get nuts.

In ’98 Louisville opened the new Cardinal Stadium and since that time have a home record of 108-44, finishing the 2021 season 4-3 at home. The biggest home win of the 2021 season was of course Syracuse (41-3) because my records indicate we have not lost to Syracuse since joining the ACC (2018 never happened). Speaking of Syracuse, that’s where the Cards will travel to open the 2022 season….in 98 days.