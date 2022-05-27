Friday afternoon Cardinal news and notes

—Congrats to our guy Kenny Klein, who will receive a CoSIDA Lifetime Achievement Award.

—Titus and Tate waited as long as they could for something terrible to happen to Louisville before they had me back on the show. Finally, they relented. You can check out the episode here.

—The Warriors taking down the Mavs last night means Damion Lee is heading to the NBA Finals.

—Congrats to Kahil Fennell, who has landed a new gig at BYU.

I think it’s safe to say that Fennell was easily the most popular coach on staff among the players the last couple of seasons. An easy guy to pull for.

—Frederick Douglass football standout Jamarrion Harkless will visit U of L on June 21.

—Harrisburg (Pa.) 4-star running back Marquese Williams is down to 7 schools in his recruitment: Iowa, Louisville, Minnesota, Notre Dame, Penn State, Texas A&M and Virginia Tech.

—San Diego State big man Nathan Mensah has withdrawn from the NBA Draft and will return to the Aztecs next season. SDSU is one of the seven other teams playing in the Maui Invitational with Louisville next November.

—Here’s Roosevelt Wheeler working on his outside stroke:

—Former U of L women’s basketball standout Becky Burke is enjoying a meteoric rise in the college coaching world.

—Former U of L offensive lineman Tim Lawson is transferring to Marshall.

—The fight over DJ Wagner is the top storyline heading into this weekend’s EYBL event in Louisville.

Bluegrass Battle for DJ Wagner Expect a strong contingent at all of DJ Wagner’s games this weekend as Louisville and Kentucky fans flock to the Kentucky Exposition Center to make their presence felt for the top target in the 2023 class. The Cards and Cats are the perceived leaders for Wagner, whose recruitment is likely to spill past the summer as more elite schools try to make up ground. Wagner’s ties run deep on both red and blue sides: His father, Dajuan Wagner, was a former McDonald’s All-American before starring for John Calipari at Memphis and then in the NBA, and his grandfather, Milt Wagner, won an NCAA title at Louisville before going on to win an NBA title with the Lakers. On Tuesday, new Cards coach Kenny Payne made a power move by hiring Milt as the program’s director of player development and alumni relations. Ironically, Calipari made the same hire back in March 2000, when he was courting Dajuan as Memphis’s new head coach. DJ has already taken official visits to Kentucky and Memphis and unofficial visits to Temple and Villanova. Wagner has been tight-lipped about his recruitment throughout the process, focusing more on his dominance on the hardwood. That plan has worked out masterfully, as the 6’ 2” point guard leads the Nike EYBL in scoring, pumping in 21.3 points a game and 5.1 assists for the NJ Scholars.

—Abbas Sattar-Shamsabadi, a two-time graduate of U of L, is building a health and physical education program from the ground up after Atkinson Elementary School’s gymnasium sat dark for 15 years.

—Lowlights from Louisville’s 9-4 loss to Georgia Tech in its ACC tournament closer on Thursday can be found here.

—A nice reminder.

My annual reminder that if you think your team’s season is finished because of a conference tournament showing, take a deep breath.



Mississippi State was run-ruled TWICE in Hoover last year and won the national title. — Kendall Rogers (@KendallRogers) May 27, 2022

Also, as our own Matt Sefcovic pointed out earlier this week, in the five years Louisville made the College World Series, the Cards went a combined 5-9 in conference tournament play.

Here’s hoping that number balloons to 5-11 in a few weeks.

—Isaac Trotter of 247 Sports ranks the 25 best coaches in college basketball and it’s a list that I have several issues with.

—Heat continues to build on the Jiggy Phillips to Louisville front.

2024 5 Jamari Phillips (@iluvjamari) has picked up a futurecast prediction for @LouisvilleMBB via @Rivals. — Heat Check (@HeatCheckHoops) May 26, 2022

—The Jeff Brohm to Louisville talk is never going to stop and folks in West Lafayette know it.

—Brett Dawson of the CJ tries to shed some light on the style of play Kenny Payne is going to bring with him to Louisville.

—Tawfiq Thomas is in great shape and is ready to hit the field for the Cards.

—Big news here for the Cardinal defense.

Just spoke with Louisville linebacker Monty Montgomery who has signed an NIL deal with Coyle Chevrolet.



Montgomery says he will be fully cleared from his knee injury as soon as next week.



Big news for the Cards heading into summer workouts. pic.twitter.com/zjOcU8cv9u — Ty Spalding (@TySpalding) May 26, 2022

—The CJ outlines what you need to know about this weekend’s EYBL event in Louisville.

—On this day in 1984, Muhammad Ali carried the Olympic torch through his hometown.

—Ryan McMahon and former U of L assistant Mark Lieberman are holding a shooting academy and skills clinic from 5-8 p.m. on June 15-16 at Collegiate.

—The Atlanta Journal-Constitution recaps Georgia Tech’s thumping of Louisville.

