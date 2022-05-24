Louisville freshman RB Maurice Turner goes step-for-step with Tyreek Hill

Maurice Turner, an incoming freshman running back at U of L, was recently among a group of rising football players who had the chance to sprint with Tyreek Hill, widely regarded to be one of the fastest players in the NFL.

Turner went step-for-step with “The Cheetah,” and received an autographed pair of cleats as a reward.

U of L incoming freshman RB Maurice Turner went step for step with Tyreek Hill in a sprint and got an autographed pair of cleats as a result pic.twitter.com/FlwB8wJbtN — Mike Rutherford (@CardChronicle) May 24, 2022

Turner, a product of Coffee High School in Nicholls, Ga., was a three-star prospect who picked the Cards over Tennessee and Cincinnati, among others. He mostly played wide receiver in high school, but most of the schools recruiting him recruited him as a running back.

While he’s listed as a running back on U of L’s official roster, it’s not out of the realm of possibility that Turner could see the field inside Cardinal Stadium as a receiver. Regardless of where he plays, Turner’s absurd speed should result in him seeing the field sooner rather than later.

Just don’t let Nick Saban see this.