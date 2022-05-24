 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Louisville freshman RB Maurice Turner goes step-for-step with Tyreek Hill

No one show this to Saban.

By Mike Rutherford
/ new

Maurice Turner, an incoming freshman running back at U of L, was recently among a group of rising football players who had the chance to sprint with Tyreek Hill, widely regarded to be one of the fastest players in the NFL.

Turner went step-for-step with “The Cheetah,” and received an autographed pair of cleats as a reward.

Turner, a product of Coffee High School in Nicholls, Ga., was a three-star prospect who picked the Cards over Tennessee and Cincinnati, among others. He mostly played wide receiver in high school, but most of the schools recruiting him recruited him as a running back.

While he’s listed as a running back on U of L’s official roster, it’s not out of the realm of possibility that Turner could see the field inside Cardinal Stadium as a receiver. Regardless of where he plays, Turner’s absurd speed should result in him seeing the field sooner rather than later.

Just don’t let Nick Saban see this.

More From Card Chronicle

Loading comments...