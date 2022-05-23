8 Louisville baseball players named All-ACC

Eight Louisville baseball players have been named All-ACC, the most from any single team in the conference. Additionally, Cardinal center fielder Levi Usher has been named the league’s Defensive Player of the Year.

Usher, Jared Poland, Michael Prosecky and Dalton Rushing were all second team all-league selections. Christian Knapczyk, Cameron Masterman, Ben Metzinger and Jack Payton were each named to the third team. Logan Beard was also voted to the ACC All-Freshman team.

Here’s the full rundown of honorees from the conference:

2022 ACC Baseball Awards & All-Conference Teams

Player of the Year – Max Wagner, Clemson, So., 3B

Defensive Player of the Year – Levi Usher, Louisville, Sr., OF

Pitcher of the Year – Rhett Lowder, Wake Forest, So., SP

Freshman of the Year – Tommy White, NC State, Fr., DH

Coach of the Year – John Szefc, Virginia Tech

All-ACC First Team

Max Wagner, Clemson, So., 3B

Parker Messick, Florida State, So., SP

Kevin Parada, Georgia Tech, So., C

Andrew Jenkins, Georgia Tech, So., 1B

Chandler Simpson, Georgia Tech, So., 2B

Carson Palmquist, Miami, So., SP

Andrew Walters, Miami, So., RP

Tommy White, NC State, Fr., DH

John Michael Bertrand, Notre Dame, Gr., SP

Jake Gelof, Virginia, So., 3B

Alex Tappen, Virginia, Gr., OF

Gavin Cross, Virginia Tech, So., OF

Drue Hackenberg, Virginia Tech, Fr., SP

Jack Hurley, Virginia Tech, So., OF

Tanner Schobel, Virginia Tech, So., SS

Rhett Lowder, Wake Forest, So., SP

All-ACC Second Team

Luke Gold, Boston College, Jr., 2B

Bryce Hubbart, Florida State, So., SP

Tim Borden II, Georgia Tech, So., DH

Tres Gonzalez, Georgia Tech, So., OF

Jared Poland, Louisville, Sr., SP

Michael Prosecky, Louisville, Jr., RP

Dalton Rushing, Louisville, Jr., C

Levi Usher, Louisville, Sr., OF

Jacob Burke, Miami, So., OF

CJ Kayfus, Miami, So., 1B

Yohandy Morales, Miami, So., 3B

Danny Serretti, North Carolina, Jr., SS

LuJames Groover, NC State, So., 1B

Matt Gilbertson, Pitt, Sr., SP

Brian Gursky, Virginia, Gr., SP

Cade Hunter, Virginia Tech, So., C

All-ACC Third Team

Mack Anglin, Clemson, R-So., SP

Blake Wright, Clemson, So., 2B

Stephen Reid, Georgia Tech, So., OF

Christian Knapczyk, Louisville, So., SS

Cameron Masterman, Louisville, R-Sr., OF

Ben Metzinger, Louisville, Sr., 3B

Jack Payton, Louisville, So., DH

Vance Honeycutt, North Carolina, Fr., OF

Angel Zarate, North Carolina, Jr., OF

Devonte Brown, NC State, Sr., OF

Chris Villaman, NC State, So., RP

Ryan Cole, Notre Dame, Gr., OF

Billy Corcoran, Pitt, Jr., SP

Nick Biddison, Virginia Tech, Jr., OF

Griffin Green, Virginia Tech, So., SP

Nick Kurtz, Wake Forest, Fr., 1B

Brendan Tinsman, Wake Forest, R-Jr., C

*17 players on the third team due to a tie in the voting

All-Freshman Team

Alex Mooney, Duke, SS

Jaime Ferrer, Florida State, OF

Logan Beard, Louisville, 2B

Karson Ligon, Miami, SP

Vance Honeycutt, North Carolina, OF

Tommy White, NC State, DH

Griff O’Ferrall, Virginia, SS

Casey Saucke, Virginia, OF

Carson DeMartini, Virginia Tech, 3B

Drue Hackenberg, Virginia Tech, SP

Tommy Hawke, Wake Forest, OF

Nick Kurtz, Wake Forest, 1B