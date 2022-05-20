Top Transfer Jermayne Lole Commits to Louisville Football

Louisville football got great news today with the commitment of Jermayne Lole. Louisville gets a nose tackle for their defensive front and one of the top transfers in the entire 2022 cycle. Lole comes to Louisville from Arizona State where he put up 122 tackles, 20 tackles for loss, and 11 sacks in just 27 total games over three seasons. He scheduled visits to Florida, Oregon, Texas Tech, and USC but the expectation is that he will no longer take those visits.

Lole is a 6-2/305 defensive lineman who will almost certainly start at the nose tackle spot for the Cards. He played defensive end when he first arrived at ASU but was moved into a defensive tackle spot after two seasons. He didn’t skip a beat in 2020 as his per-game numbers were on par with the previous years though the season was shortened by Covid-19.

The Louisville staff pounced as soon as Lole hit the portal. The Cards getting his first visit is might be due to the quick work by the staff and it may have paid off. Lole could have picked any of the schools on his list and probably plenty more that would love to have him. UofL was able to sell him on coming in as a key player on a defense bringing in pieces to help it take the next step forward.

I detailed how Lole’s versatility could help Louisville last week but it should be noted that it helps Lole as well. NFL scouts would love to see a guy play every position on the defensive line and play them well. Lole has showcased the ability to rush the passer off the edge, beat guards as a 3-technique, and adjust his role as the game progresses. Now, he can show that he can take on double teams as a nose in a 3-4 scheme with the ability to move the outside and rush the passer.

Louisville has depth on the defensive line but much of that depth is very young. The starters will be key but there are some real unknowns when it comes to the rotation guys as well as guys they will need to use in sub-packages. Adding a guy like Lole will allow the staff to pair the younger guys with a veteran so that you can have more experience on the field. Lole also demands attention from the offense. Opposing teams could be forced to shift their added protection to Lole as opposed to Yasir Abdullah or Ashton Gillotte.

There are a lot of possibilities when you add a player like Lole and it’s just nice to know that the staff pulled it off. Lole was looking for a good NIL situation if he were to leave ASU so it signals that UofL is doing well in the NIL market. This could factor into high school recruiting as well as retaining current players.

This is also just another example that the staff is turning the tide when it comes to recruiting. UofL has added multiple transfers during this cycle that ranked among the highest-rated players at their positions. Tyler Hudson and Tiyon Evans will likely play key roles for the offense while Lole and Quincy Riley should really enhance the defense. When you add in the other pieces that they’ve added, it’s fair to say that the staff has shown that they can recruit in the portal.