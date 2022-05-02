Monday afternoon Cardinal news and notes

—New Louisville hoops commit Devin Ree says Kenny Payne’s program is “just the perfect fit” for him.

—U of L football undrafted free agent deals:

Cole Bentley - Arizona Cardinals

C.J. Avery - Chicago Bears

Qwynterrio Cole - Las Vegas Raiders

—Here’s the official Clemson site’s recap of Louisville baseball’s sweep of the Tigers.

—The only way to kick off Derby Week is with the greatest Derby video of all-time.

Look for Ken on the Mike Rutherford Show later this week. The last time he came on he gave the world Country House as his pick.

—I am once again looking for the best “how I got home from Derby” stories again this year — although last year’s tales are going to be tough to beat. Send your submissions to MikeRuth5@aol.com

—The U of L softball team won its weekend series with Virginia.

—Male High star and Louisville commit Kaleb Glenn announced Friday that he’ll be spending his senior season at national powerhouse La Lumiere in Indiana.

Thankful for Male and everyone who has made me a better person/basketball player these past 3 years! I have to do what's best for me and my development. For my senior year I will be attending La Lumiere! Let's WORK‼️@LaLuBasketball @Pat_Holmes1 pic.twitter.com/NAmgfEbHY5 — KG (@ka1ebglenn) April 29, 2022

—The Athletic’s Nicole Auerbach looks at where things went wrong for Mark Emmert.

—Louisville is up to No. 10 in this week’s D1Baseball.com top 25 rankings.

—Pierce Clarkson is an Elite 11 finalist, and also says U of L is getting a “huge commitment” in men’s basketball soon.

Pierce Clarkson, Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco- We mentioned, ‘football plays’ with Holstein and that’s definitely the case with Clarkson. He can throw from the pocket and does have plenty of arm but he’s one of those guys who almost looks more comfortable and dangers when things break down and he has to improvise and make a ‘football play.’ He might have been the top guy today in make off-platform, outside the pocket throws and also earned an invite to the Elite 11 Finals. ... - Pierce Clarkson will take his official visit to Louisville June 17 and said that will be a huge recruiting weekend for the Cardinals. He rattled off several names who will be there but the biggest news he said was basketball related, ‘we have a huge commitment coming, not naming names but Louisville is making big moves in both sports, trust me on this.’

—The Great Bourbon Raffle is a great way to have the very rare opportunity of winning six bottles of Pappy.

—U of L football sophomore offensive lineman Tim Lawson has entered the transfer portal.

—The opportunity for your kids to camp with the Baby Faced Assassin is back this summer.

Camp is Back ! pic.twitter.com/3ao1z88CMA — David Levitch (@D_Lev23) May 2, 2022

—You can vote for the area high school player of the week here.

—In news that couldn’t be more catered to my wife and mother, the CJ tells the story of how the woman who invented Benedictine spread changed Louisville’s food history forever.

—Jack Harlow will take a second swing at calling “Riders Up” at the Derby on Saturday.

—Louisville is now involved with one of the top offensive players in the transfer portal.

Some schools involved with Missouri State transfer G Isiaih Mosley, according to a source:



KU

Duke

DePaul

Mississippi St

Texas

Louisville

Oklahoma

Texas Tech



Averaged 20.4 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 2.3 assists this season.



: Springfield News-Leader pic.twitter.com/HB4CCtl9QK — Travis Graf (@TravisGrafHoops) May 2, 2022

—It was on a different day than usual, but the Pegasus Parade marched on Broadway again on Sunday.

—Louisville Report takes an updated look at the 2022-23 U of L men’s basketball roster.

—Congrats to U of L volleyball coach Dani Busboom Kelly and her husband, Lane, on the birth of their son.

Gregory “Boone” Kelly arrived 4/26 weighing 8.8 and 22.5 inches long. Lane and I had a great run by ourselves but finally entered parenthood! Everyone is doing great! @laneksnap pic.twitter.com/ArmYwTDWZf — Dani Busboom Kelly (@danib18) May 1, 2022

—The celebrity list for this year’s Barnstable Brown party is out.

—If you want to party with Mary Rutherford on Derby Eve and throw things at me from a distance, we’ll be at the Silks Bash.

—Travis Branham of 247 Sports looks at what Louisville is getting in new commitment Devin Ree.

Ree, to start, is a naturally talented prospect due to his size and length for a wing but at this stage he is very thin, lacking strength and in need of time and a college weight room to bulk him up in order to battle amongst the best players and athletes in college basketball. Given his physical immaturity, Ree will take some time to increase his role with the Cardinals but early on his career he will still be able to contribute due to his size, length and ability to make shots from the perimeter. Throughout the course of his high school career, those three attributes of size, length and ability to shoot have been a constant. While he can improve his ball-handling, he has improved in that area and can make shots from mid-range and from three off one- and two-dribble pull-ups. For the last 18-months, it’s been a waiting game for Ree’s frame to start catching up and while the bulk of that work will be done on campus, he has done a good job of developing and expanding his game. Ree has talent and upside thanks to those three attributes that have been proven to be valuable and translatable in all levels of basketball - size, length and shot-making.

—Louisville’s sweep of Clemson has left the Cards back on top of the Atlantic Division standings and the Tigers in danger of missing the ACC tournament.

—Clemson Sports Talk has some more notes from the series.

—The month of May started with Louisville at No. 1 on SportsCenter’s Top Plays.

—Manual High product Bryce Cosby has signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Raiders.

—Un Ojo is out of the Derby, which means Ethereal Road and 86-year-old D. Wayne Lukas are in.

—The road to recovery continues for Mike James.

—Class of 2023 WR Eddie Combs said his visit to Louisville was “amazing.”

—The Athletic looks at the top transfers of the hoops offseason thus far and how they fit with their new programs. Brandon Huntley-Hatfield is No. 18 on the list.

18. Brandon Huntley-Hatfield | 6-10 forward | sophomore | Transferred from Tennessee to Louisville The Scout: Post-hype sophomore alert! Huntley-Hatfield had a pedestrian freshman season at Tennessee, but could be poised for a breakout in the right place. He is a former five-star, top-30 recruit in the country with some interesting skill level and talent. The idea here is that he can be something of a perimeter four-man at 6-foot-10. He can handle the ball for a big, and has some real potential to shoot. He has a good, physical frame at 240 pounds. There’s just a lot of room for growth here, even if one-and-done was always a bit too aggressive. At Tennessee, he didn’t get a ton of minutes this year and averaged over 3 points and just under three rebounds. He was just stuck behind a busy frontcourt with a lot of options, and everyone knows how Rick Barnes trusts his vets over freshmen. I would expect Huntley-Hatfield stays at the high-major level; he’s too talented to move down, with some real NBA upside with further growth. The Fit: Kenny Payne was a big man whisperer at Kentucky and he has a talented project now to work with in Huntley-Hatfield. Payne simply needs talent and any kind will do at this point. He at least has an interesting front court now, combining the athletic Huntley-Hatfield with massive Sydney Curry, the former junior college product and one-time Kansas commit who finished the year really strong.

—Lou City remained the only unbeaten team in the USL and “Pups at the Pitch” was a smashing success.

—Beyond awesome having Teddy and Lamar in town over the weekend.

Lamar Jackson says Teddy Bridgewater was a big reason he came to Louisville after watching the Sugar Bowl win over Florida. The two have kept a close relationship. Jackson calls Bridgewater a big brother. Bridgewater says they never miss a beat when they see each other. pic.twitter.com/A0nsSprWvW — Tyler Greever (@Tyler_Greever) April 30, 2022

Teddy Bridgewater said he hadn't been back to Louisville in 6 years. How did he first feel when he arrived? "I was nervous getting off the plane. I felt like a freshman about to enroll at UofL again. So many memories just came back." And his first stop? Chicken King. pic.twitter.com/sM508HcBoM — Tyler Greever (@Tyler_Greever) April 30, 2022

The pictures that came out of the event were pretty fantastic as well.

—BCSNN recaps Louisville baseball’s sweep of Clemson.

—The Athletic’s Matt Fortuna writes in-depth about the state of Louisville football heading into the 2022 season.

Can the retooled staff get the most out of this group? For the second straight season, four assistants left the program, which is also alarming to the outside eye but, frankly, has been par for the course at the University of Louisville in recent years. “We’re around the people who we’re working with every single day,” Satterfield said. “I want to be around people that you respect and that you like, that you want to be around. When it’s like that, that permeates through to our players and everybody gets along and works well together. I think that’s what I’m always trying to do when I’m going out looking for new people. And I think that’s paid off for us.” He later added: “Nobody likes turnover, but it’s part of the business. There’s healthy programs out there like Alabama or some other programs where you’re going to have three or four or five coaches every year that are leaving.” Is Louisville a healthy program? There are signs for and against it, with a verdict likely coming this fall.

—The Louisville Bats were on the wrong end of a walk-off homer on Sunday.

—Louisville baseball is up to No. 7 in the latest Baseball America top 25.

—And finally, today’s Mike Rutherford Show will be live from The Blind Squirrel in Middletown. Stop by, have a drink, play some volleyball, talk some Devin Ree; it’ll be fun. The show starts at 3, but the doors don’t open until 4. If you can’t make it out, you can still stream the show here.