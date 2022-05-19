The D.J. Wagner-Reed Sheppard showdown is off ... for now

Bad news for Louisville hoops fans who were hoping to get a live look at potential future Cardinals D.J. Wagner and Aaaron Bradshaw: The planned May 27 game at Valley High School between AAU squads Midwest Basketball Club (featuring Kentucky commit Reed Sheppard) and New Jersey Scholars has been canceled.

Former U of L great Pervis Ellison, the program director for the New Jersey Scholars, told WDRB’s Rick Bozich that a “scheduling conflict” forced the cancelation.

BUT, a Wagner/Bradshaw vs. Sheppard contest in Louisville could still happen during the upcoming high school hoops season.

“They’re already talking about trying to schedule a game between their high school teams at a showcase event in Louisville during the high school season,” Ellison said. “Hopefully that can happen. That would be great.”

Fans can still see all three rising stars during the NIKE EYBL event that will be going down at the Kentucky Fair and Exposition Center from May 28-30. The New Jersey Scholars will play at 11 a.m. and 9 p.m. on Saturday, May 28, and then will have games at 12:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 29. Their fifth and final scheduled game will be played 11 a.m. on Monday, May 30.