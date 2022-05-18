Wednesday afternoon Cardinal news and notes

—The U of L baseball team wrapped up the non-conference portion of its regular season with a 10-3 triumph over Eastern Kentucky Tuesday night. The Cards kick off a monster series with Virginia on Thursday.

—Jaire Alexander’s new deal with the Green Bay Packers will make him the highest-paid cornerback in the NFL.

—Kenny Payne has been making the media rounds over the last week, including a check-in with the folks over at WDRB.

Yes, Kenny Payne knows that with four open scholarships on the University of Louisville basketball team, he needs to add at least two more players. “I need another wing,” Payne said. “And I need some guards. “Guard play is critical right now. If I get a couple of good guards, we’re going to have a pretty decent team. So we’ll see how that goes. I’m looking forward to it.” Payne enjoys playing golf. He has not played a single round in the two months since he became the Cards’ new head coach. His office remains in the opening minutes of re-decorating. A pair of his former No. 21 jerseys — one of them white and signed by Cardinal players from every era, the other red, which was presented to him at his opening news conference by interim athletic director Josh Heird — sit on a cabinet behind his office desk.

—Payne also made an appearance on Jon Rothstein’s podcast, which you can listen to here.

—The U of L men’s golf team is in seventh place after the second day of the Norman Regional at the Jimmie Austin OU Golf Club.

—Is Tyler Harrell now getting a bigger bag from Texas than he got from ‘Bama?

Louisville WR Tyler Harrell is no longer listed on Bama’s roster. https://t.co/Q4cYB2LAGx https://t.co/lGgtDPtxY1 — David Allen (@Doc_Texas) May 17, 2022

—On a related note, some of the coaches quotes in this story on the current state of college football are quite telling.

—Lexington’s Railbird Festival has been canceled this year after a “disastrous lack of supplies and amenities.”

—Duke University tax filings reveal that Mike Krzyzewski earned $12.5 million in 2020-21 when the Blue Devils went 13-11.

Just in it for the love of the game. Would coach for free.

—U of L baseball’s “Home Run Helmet” is going up for auction.

—With the draft lottery set, Rick O’Donnell is out with his latest 2022 NBA mock draft.

—It appears Braden Smith’s rehabilitation is going well.

—Tickets are now available for Lou City’s U.S. Open Cup round of 16 game against Nashville SC.

—Boo Brewer is the guest on the latest episode of the Cardinal Sports Zone podcast.

—U of L has made the final seven for five-star big man Aaron Bradshaw from the class of 2023.

Bradhshaw is teammates with fellow Cardinal target D.J. Wagner, the No. 1 player in the class. Both players will be at Valley High School a week from Friday.

—Remember the Gus Bus? He’s headed to Wisconsin.

—Out of 65 power conference coaches, CBS ranks Scott Satterfield as the 43rd-best.

43. Louisville Scott Satterfield: Climbing two spots in our rankings is a fair reflection of how Satterfield is viewed nationally and in Louisville. While most Cardinals fans aren’t thrilled with where the program is, it did rebound from a 4-7 season in 2020 to at least get to a bowl game last year. That said, when the school hired Satterfield fresh off three straight Sun Belt titles at Appalachian State, it was hoping for more. Also, PR gaffes like how Satterfield handled his interest in the South Carolina job last year still rankles some. That’ll teach you to be honest, I guess. 2021 rank: 45 (+2)

Satterfield was 45th in the same rankings a year ago.

—Rico Walker (2023), a 4-star edge rusher out of North Carolina, has Louisville in his top 11.

—Matt McGavic over at Louisville Report takes a look at Louisville’s potential guard transfer targets.

—Last weekend, JJ Traynor and Sydney Curry hosted the first athlete driven Louisville basketball camp on the NIL era.

—Next up is the first athlete-driven Louisville football camp of the NIL era, hosted by Monty Montgomery and Brock Domann.

On June 25, 2022, University of Louisville athletes Monty Montgomery, LB, and Brock Domann, QB, and at least a dozen more Cardinals football players, will volunteer their time coaching kids at King Louie’s Sports Complex, 600 N English Station Rd, Louisville, KY 40223. The camp will consist of proper football skills, drills and scrimmages, as well as character building to learn how to make it to the next level. Montgomery & Domann Youth Football Camp is an inclusive camp open to all kids of the greater Louisville community. Girls and boys ages 7 – 14 may attend. The schedule of events is as follows: What: 2022 Montgomery & Domann Youth Football Camp When: June 25, 2022, 9:00 am – 12:00 pm, registration and check-in at 8:00 am Where: King Louie’s Sports Complex, 600 N English Station Rd, Louisville, KY 40223 Cost: $49 Details: Montgomery & Domann Youth Football Camp gives local youth the opportunity to work hands-on with University of Louisville student-athletes. Participants receive high quality coaching in an environment to improve skills and athlete character. To learn more about camp and register visit https://www.brockdomann.com/camp

—Kenny Payne and company have offered A.J. Johnson, a 4-star point guard from the class of 2023.

—Louisville RB recruit Javin Simpkins talks NIL and his recruitment in this interview.

—This is pretty cool.

—This Athletic story on what happens when head college football coaches conduct their own job interviews for assistant positions is fascinating and, at times, pretty hilarious.

—The Minnesota Lynx have agreed to a contract buyout with Angel McCoughtry.

