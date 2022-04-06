Jamari Johnson Commits to Louisville Football

Louisville football’s 2023 class got another commitment today with the addition of Jamari Johnson. The 6-5/245 tight end from California visited last month for the first visit of his recruitment and the staff made an impression. Johnson picked up his offer in October from Pete Nochta and Pete Thomas has been his lead recruiter. The commitment of Pierce Clarkson seems to have been a factor in his heightened interest in Louisville and getting him here for a visit sealed the deal. Johnson also holds offers from Arizona, Michigan State, Washington, Florida State, and others.

Louisville has brought in a handful of tight end prospects over the last few years but I think Johnson has the highest ceiling of all of them. He is extremely athletic, especially when you factor in his size. He shows a great ability to catch the ball away from his body and his highlights show him making contested catches which really stands out. I was also really impressed with how he runs in the open field. He has good speed and he understands angles and how to make space for himself. Johnson is essentially a 245-pound wide receiver and that’s an positive thing.

The area that will have to improve is blocking but that is to be expected with Johnson being a former quarterback. He’s athletic which will help him as a blocker in the open field but taking on defensive linemen is a different story. UofL is getting a very good tight end in Johnson and his versatility and athleticism will help him develop here.

UofL has 8 commitments as of now and their class is ranked 7th in the nation per 247’s composite team rankings. 5 of the 8 players in the class are ranked as a 4-star prospect by at least one of the four major recruiting services. Johnson and Anodijah Green are right on the line of being ranked as 4-stars by 247’s individual rankings. This class has started off very strong. The staff will have to keep that momentum through the summer when teams hold camps and official visits.