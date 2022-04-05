The Battle of the Bluegrass Has Been Postponed

Due to inclement weather, tonights baseball game between Louisville and Kentucky has been postponed.

As of now, the Cards will host the Cats on April 19 at Jim Patterson Stadium, but they are working to figure out a return date to Kentucky Proud Park in Lexington.

Due to other mid-week obligations and travel plans, it can be difficult to add a game mid-season, but this is one that neither team will want to miss out on. Dan McDonnell and Kentucky Head Coach, Nick Mingione, will do everything they can to get this game on the schedule.

On the other hand, Mingione is 3-7 against the Cards so he may try to sit this one out. Either way, L’s up.

Louisville will return to action this weekend, hosting North Carolina at JPS.

Go Cards.