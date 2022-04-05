Louisville sophomore forward Dre Davis has entered the transfer portal. Davis’ decision comes almost two weeks after his younger brother, four-star recruit D’Ante Davis, decommitted from U of L.

According to Jake Weingarten of Stockrisers, Dre Davis is leaving open the possibility of returning to Louisville.

Louisville’s D’Andre Davis will enter the transfer portal, sources told @Stockrisers. He will explore his options while considering a return to Louisville under coach Kenny Payne.



Davis is a winner. Gritty player who has contributed since he arrived at Louisville. — Jake (@jakeweingarten) April 5, 2022

Davis started 17 of Louisville’s 20 games as a true freshman in 2020-21 and 23 of the Cardinals’ 32 games this past season. He posted identical averages of 7.4 ppg in each year, averaging 3.0 rpg as a freshman and 3.2 as a sophomore.

I love Dre. I love the intensity he plays with him, and I love his overall drive. I wish him nothing but the best whatever he chooses to do from this point, and I think him for the effort he showed in his two seasons as a Cardinal.