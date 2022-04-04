Mike James returning to Louisville basketball

Freshman guard Mike James, who missed all of the 2021-22 season because of a torn achilles tendon in his left leg, has confirmed on his social media that he is returning to Louisville to be a part of the Kenny Payne era.

James joins guard El Ellis and big man Sydney Curry as Cardinals who have confirmed their return. Samuell Williamson, Gabe Wiznitzer and Matt Cross have all entered the transfer portal.

A 6’6, 195-pound guard from Orlando, James averaged 19.4 points, 10.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.2 blocked shots points per game as a senior to lead Oak Ridge High School to a 23-3 record and the state 7A semifinals. The 2020-21 Orlando Sentinel boys basketball player of the year, he was also voted Class 7A Player of the Year in Florida by a panel of coaches and media.

There was a lot of buzz this summer and early this fall before he got hurt that James was even better than the staff had been anticipating. I’m glad we’re still going to get an opportunity to finally see what he brings to the table.