Devin Ree commits to Louisville basketball

Devin Ree has committed to Louisville, becoming the first non-transfer commit of the Kenny Payne era.

Ree, a four-star small forward who had previously been committed to LSU before Will Wade was let go as head coach, had also been heavily pursued by Memphis, Auburn and Texas, among others. The 6’8, 185-pound forward is No. 77 in ESPN’s final top 100 rankings for the 2022 class.

Ree is a three-level scorer who is widely considered to be one of the best outside shooters in the 2022 class. He’s also a great athlete, an asset which benefits him on both ends of the floor.

As a junior at Terry High School in Mississippi, Ree posted averages of 23.2 points, 12 rebounds, five assists and three blocks per game. He averaged 11.2 points and 4.3 rebounds per game last season at the prestigious Oak Hill Academy, shooting 48.1 percent from the field, 44.7 percent from three, and 84.6 percent from the free-throw line.

With Ree’s commitment, Louisville now has four scholarships remaining to use on its roster for 2022-23.