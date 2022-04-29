Friday afternoon Cardinal news and notes

—The Louisville baseball team kicks off a huge three-game series against Clemson tonight at 6. Here’s a preview of the weekend ahead at Jim Patterson Stadium.

—Former Cardinal Dre Davis and former Cardinal commit Tae Davis are both headed to Seton Hall to play for Shaheen Holloway.

—The Utah Jazz’s season is over and Donovan Mitchell is not exactly squashing rumors that he’ll be asking for a trade.

—Jai Lucas, the man who was the lead recruiter on five-stars Daimion Collins, Cason Wallace and Shaedon Sharpe, is leaving Kentucky to join Jon Scheyer’s first staff at Duke. Not a fantastic look at a pretty important time for John Calipari.

—Marc Murphy nails it once again.

One of life’s pleasures is watching - meaning, when it comes up you pay attention - someone do their job well. For decades the University of Louisville has had someone doing their job better than anyone in the business. @KKcards @uofl @LouisvilleMBB @GoCards @courierjournal pic.twitter.com/OOzKvN6JpK — Marc Murphy (@MurphyCartoons) April 29, 2022

—Dylan Penn, the star of Bellarmine’s Atlantic Sun tournament championship team last season, will play his final season of college basketball at Vermont.

—Louisville women’s golf standout Kendall Griffin has been named All-ACC.

—The Pegasus Parade is back on Broadway this Sunday.

—U of L video team continues to shine.

—The Louisville baseball offense remains among the nation’s best.

—Louisville is in the top five for 2023 offensive lineman Jordan Church.

—The U of L rowing team will face No. 6 Michigan this weekend.

—The CJ has added a new sports reporter.

Have a Friday personal news dump I’ve been waiting to share: I moved back to Louisville a couple months ago and on Monday start writing for the @courierjournal as @sports_cj’s new recruiting/trending sports reporter. — Brooks Holton (@brooksHolton) April 29, 2022

—Former Louisville signee Fredrick King from the Bahamas has now committed to Creighton.

—With a Miami booster offering Kansas State transfer Nijel Pack 800K to play for The U for two seasons, Hurricane star Isaiah Wong is now saying he wants a better deal or he’s hitting the transfer portal. Wong and Pack, by the way, have the same agent.

Who could have seen something like this coming except everyone.

—Morehead State big man transfer Johni Broome is down to Auburn or Florida for his transfer destination. Louisville and Kentucky had both previously reached out to Broome.

—No better place in America to be a former college athlete than The Ville.

The love I feel when I’m in Louisville is unmatched ♥️ — Peyton Siva Jr (@PeypeySiva3) April 29, 2022

—State of Louisville previews the upcoming regular season for Racing Louisville.

—The Louisville Bats dropped a 5-0 decision to the Columbus Clippers last night.

—The Athletic ranks top Louisville transfer target Tyrese Hunter as the best currently available player in all of college basketball.

1. Tyrese Hunter | 6-0 guard | sophomore | Iowa State This one is a surprise. Hunter was the starting point guard on a Sweet 16 team and the foundational piece for Iowa State to build around. He is arguably the best two-way guard on the market and one of the best returning point guards in college hoops. The Big 12 was an old man’s league, and only three freshmen were real contributors this year: Hunter and Baylor’s two wings who are off to the NBA. Hunter was one of the best defensive point guards in the league and flashed plenty of upside on the offensive end. He needs to find consistency in his jumper — he shot 27.4 percent from 3 — but there’s hope there, especially after making 7-of-11 3s in tourney win over LSU. He’s further along as a driver and passer. His ability to read a defense and deliver passes most don’t see is impressive. Put him with a good roller and surround him with shooters, and his assist numbers could skyrocket. He averaged 4.9 on a bad shooting team. He’s also got some burst with the ball in his hands. You can plug him in and make him the starter on just about any team in college basketball.

U of L target Emoni Bates is No. 23 on that last and former Card Dre Davis is No. 41.

—Our guy Seedy K is in New Orleans for Jazz Fest this week.

—Louisville has offered class of 2025 WR Dez Jones from New Jersey.

—U of L redshirt freshman CB T.J. Lewis has entered the transfer portal.

—Friday Irrelevance:

Pretty crazy draft night. Didn’t see this coming, thank you. pic.twitter.com/2eAuNEyfCq — Lil Sasquatch (@lilsasquatch66) April 29, 2022

—Hollywood Brown has been traded from the Ravens to the Cardinals, leaving everyone wondering who the hell Lamar Jackson is going to throw the ball to this season.

—Clemson site Rubbing the Rock previews this weekend’s baseball series against Louisville.

—Syd or Steph?

—The CJ covers the official signing of Kamari Lands.

—Tastean Reddicks, a class of 2023 WR from South Florida, “really likes” Louisville.

—Louisville has existing partnerships with both of these companies, so, good news.

Some fairly significant NIL news: Learfield, the multi-media rights holder for a majority of FBS, is partnering with Opendorse as its NIL provider.



Learfield is getting in on the NIL game, gearing up to connect its brands (reserved for schools) to athletes. — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) April 27, 2022

—A handful of key football targets from the 2023 class will be in Louisville this weekend.

—And finally, the Mike Rutherford Show is on remote at Oxmoor Ford from 3-5:40 this afternoon on 1450/96.1. You can stream the show here.