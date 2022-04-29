Devin Ree to announce college decision on Saturday

Devin Ree, the four-star small forward from Oak Hill Academy who has been widely presumed to be Kenny Payne’s first recruit commitment for weeks now, will reportedly announce his college decision on Saturday at 3 p.m. Ree had previously stated he would be making his college choice on May 2.

Ree, who had previously been committed to LSU before Will Wade was let go as head coach, has been heavily pursued by Louisville over Memphis, Auburn and Texas, among others. The 6’8, 185-pound forward is No. 77 in ESPN’s final top 100 rankings for the 2022 class.

Ree is a three-level scorer who is widely considered to be one of the best outside shooters in the 2022 class.

As a junior at Terry High School in Mississippi, Ree posted averages of 23.2 points, 12 rebounds, five assists and three blocks per game. He averaged 11.2 points and 4.3 rebounds per game last season at the prestigious Oak Hill Academy, shooting 48.1 percent from the field, 44.7 percent from three, and 84.6 percent from the free-throw line.

It would be a stunner if Ree’s announcement tomorrow is anything other than him committing to Louisville.