The sports world reacts to Kenny Klein’s retirement

Not the standard reaction to the retirement of a sports information director.
Legendary. KK is family. He had my back as a player, still has it now as a coach. I could not be more grateful that he’ll still be with us @LouisvilleMBB. pic.twitter.com/fKDgNovA3I— Kenny Payne (@coachkennypayne) April 28, 2022
Simply the best SID there ever was. Congrats Kenny https://t.co/O7vr8tl66g— Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) April 28, 2022
I really don’t know anybody in our industry who didn’t love working with @KKcards. Great guy. Always helpful. Hopefully retirement treats him well. https://t.co/ksOWhn6OEc— Gary Parrish (@GaryParrishCBS) April 28, 2022
If you asked me to pick one sports info person to write a tell-all book about everything they’ve seen in their career… Kenny would be at the top of my list. He’s been through it ALL — and done it with class, professionalism and good humor. Job won’t be the same without him. https://t.co/XOSEA7fFdR— ️♈️ (@ADavidHaleJoint) April 28, 2022
He would hate this…. but @KKcards deserves to have his name retired to the rafters @kfc_yumcenter …. What he’s meant to the University of Louisville can’t be measured.— Kent Spencer (@WHAS11Kent) April 28, 2022
Another GOAT is stepping away from college basketball. Kenny has been an absolute model for how to be a professional and a mensch. Between his grandkids and Jimmy Buffett shows he is headed for a glorious retirement. Thanks for everything Kenny! https://t.co/23S6W5MBF6— Seth Davis (@SethDavisHoops) April 28, 2022
At the very least: Louisville should name the Yum! Center media room after Kenny Klein. https://t.co/yAoCJr18kH— Tyler Greever (@Tyler_Greever) April 28, 2022
You will not find one person who can genuinely say a bad thing about Kenny Klein. Salute. https://t.co/nQzJcyzI61— Nick Roush (@RoushKSR) April 28, 2022
Simply the best. Always put the university first and one of the hardest working individuals I’ve encountered in my career. Thank you @KKcards https://t.co/AYVJf23CR4— Amy Calabrese (@AmySCalabrese) April 28, 2022
The GOAT for sure. Appreciate you my guy! https://t.co/Apnmz7Arig— (@elellis3) April 28, 2022
@KKcards was the man! https://t.co/h1nMRPGox3— Jordan Nwora (@JordanNwora) April 28, 2022
Congrats to Kenny Klein on his retirement. Fiercely loyal, extremely talented. The Final 4 will miss you, the Kentucky Derby will miss you and most of all every Cardinal fan will miss you. Louisville was so lucky to have you!!!!— Rick Pitino (@RealPitino) April 28, 2022
I can't put into words what @KKcards has meant to me professionally and personally. He gave me a chance fresh out of graduate school, became one of the best mentors, but more importantly, is a life-long friend. Excited for you, Kenny! https://t.co/udtTHQkVZs— Ira Green (@iragreen) April 28, 2022
Congrats to @KKcards, one of the best I've ever been around in this business.— Gentry Estes (@Gentry_Estes) April 28, 2022
I remain awestruck by the class and professionalism that he continued to bring in, let's say, constantly less than ideal circumstances with U of L men's basketball and U of L athletics. https://t.co/AetIb0gZRI
Appreciate this man more than anyone could imagine. He has been a tremendous boss and an even better friend. We have been through a lot together in my 19 years years and he's always remained the same person - a true pro and friend. https://t.co/0Hn1gceSvO— RoccoGasparro (@Rocco_Gasparro) April 28, 2022
Thank you for everything! Always the same guy, truly one of a kind Enjoy the next chapter!— Malik Williams5️⃣ (@leek_willi) April 28, 2022
You’re not going to be able to find one person to say something bad about Kenny Klein, because no such human exists.— Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) April 28, 2022
If ANYONE in sports communications has earned a glorious retirement, it’s this man. Absolute SID legend. Among the best to ever do it. https://t.co/UB8j14xqMZ
You will not find anyone who did their job better than Louisville’s Kenny Klein.— Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) April 28, 2022
He even delivered beverages to the media after games. Non-alcoholic, of course.
Congrats on his retirement. https://t.co/OGzp9HXcIB
What comes before first class? Klein class?— Tom Noie (@tnoieNDI) April 28, 2022
Nobody treated visiting media beat writers better than Kenny Klein. Anything you needed, he had you. Then, he had a beer for you after deadline at Yum!
Kenny always delivered. Always.
Just the best. https://t.co/vRTeKfHIwJ
Wow. @KKcards is truly synonymous with Louisville Athletics. He handles his job with skill, hustle and class and he’ll be missed. Congratulations to a Hall-of-Famer! https://t.co/br2bfiFsUW— Matt Park (@MattPark1) April 28, 2022
Hosannas to @KKcards. Total class. A writer's dream. Happy trails, my friend. https://t.co/b2H5uwhq11— Dennis Dodd (@dennisdoddcbs) April 28, 2022
The gold standard of hoops SIDs. Sports writers are going to miss @KKcards more than we have words to express… https://t.co/2qBYIdXsaI— Mike Barber (@RTD_MikeBarber) April 28, 2022
Kenny, you are as classy as any person in the industry I have ever met. I truly appreciate all your help throughout the years. Take a bow.— Doug Gottlieb (@GottliebShow) April 28, 2022
Congrats @KKcards on the retirement and enjoy some time for yourself and family— Peyton Siva Jr (@PeypeySiva3) April 28, 2022
WOWWWW @KKcards is a legend’s legend. ❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/EA62wHk4rg— Adam Lefkoe (@AdamLefkoe) April 28, 2022
