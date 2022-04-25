Louisville makes the list for Iowa State G transfer Tyrese Hunter

Iowa State guard Tyrese Hunter, perhaps the best overall player currently available in the transfer portal, has Louisville on his list of six potential destinations. The Cardinals join Kansas, Texas, Gonzaga, Purdue and Tennessee on the list.

Hunter made the announcement on social media Monday afternoon:

Hunter, a freshman last season, was one of the biggest reasons the Cyclones were able to go from a 2-22 season in 2020-21 to a trip to the Sweet 16 in 2022. He was named the Big 12 Freshman of the Year after posting averages of 11.0 points, 4.9 assists, and 3.5 rebounds per game.

In addition to the offensive numbers, Hunter is a dogged on-ball defender who would be a huge blessing for a Louisville program that has consistently struggled to keep opposing guards out of the lane the last two seasons.

I’ll be blunt: This would be an absolute game-changer. Not just for Kenny Payne’s first season on the job, but potentially for the next two or three seasons.

Hunter is the true point guard U of L desperately needs to solidify its backcourt, and he seems to be a player who is just scratching the surface of his potential. He’s also a guy who might not care as much about Louisville’s uncertain status for the 2023 NCAA tournament as a player who only has one (or even two) years of collegiate eligibility remaining might.

This would be a perfect fit. Let’s get it done.