Monday afternoon Cardinal news and notes

—Top Louisville hoops commit Devin Ree has set May 2nd as his commitment date. National 502 Day seems like a wise choice.

—U of L football announced Friday that John Herron has been named recruiting coordinator and Clay Colvin has been elevated to recruiting coordinator for creative media.

—Rick Bozich is the latest to write about the looming fight over D.J. Wagner between Louisville and Kentucky.

—Speaking of Wagner and fighting, the No. 1 recruit from the class of 2023 had something of an ... interesting ... weekend.

On the court, Wagner was electric.

DJ Wagner is LIKE THAT! Leads the EYBL scoring with 21.3 PPG pic.twitter.com/7ETRDEbPMJ — Courtside Films (@CourtsideFilms) April 25, 2022

—Louisville is getting 80/1 odds from BetOnline to win the 2023 men’s basketball national title. Kentucky is the current favorite at 8/1.

—Louisville did not make the final three for 2022 recruit Tyrell Ward. Ward is expected to commit to Georgetown this weekend.

—Former Louisville commit and Kentucky freshman Bryce Hopkins is transferring to Providence.

—Love seeing someone finally snap on Angel Hernandez.

Kyle Schwarber is the voice of America pic.twitter.com/vAy0GQTB0I — Welcome to the Ump Show (@umpjob) April 25, 2022

—Louisville baseball commit Zion Rice from Chicago was in town over the weekend to play games against Trinity and St. X and also visit the U of L campus and hang with his future coaches.

—Naasir Cunningham, the No. 1 hoops recruit in the class of 2024, is signing with Overtime Elite. What makes this especially interesting is Cunningham is the first OTE player to forgo a salary, preserving his college basketball eligibility if he chooses.

—The U of L men’s tennis team fell to top-seeded Virginia in the semifinals of the ACC tournament. The 23rd-ranked Cardinals will find out their NCAA tournament opponent on May 2.

—Cherokee Golf Course, the oldest public golf course in Louisville, could be on the verge of becoming a parkland with a restaurant.

—Kaleb Glenn turned his fair share of heads this weekend.

—Louisville Report breaks down what Brandon Huntley-Hatfield is bringing to U of L.

—Scotty D reflects on the past season for Bellarmine and what lies ahead for the Knights.

—West Virginia transfer Sean McNeil, who had previously been scheduled to visit Louisville this coming weekend, has committed to Ohio State.

—The Lexington Herald-Leader says the Louisville-Kentucky rivalry is heating up in a major way off the court.

—Updated look at your ACC baseball standings after this past weekend:

—Roll Tide Wire reacts to the commitment of Louisville WR transfer Tyler Harrell.

—The latest episode of the From the Pink Seats podcast is here.

—The track and field Cards set four school records at the Indiana Invitational over the weekend.

—Backing the Pack covers NC State’s series loss in Louisville over the weekend.

—Let’s get it rollin’.

—The U of L men’s golf team finished sixth at the ACC Championships.

—The latest episode of the Cardinal Sports Zone podcast is here.

—Donovan Mitchell and the Utah Jazz evened up their series against Dallas with a Game 4 win. Game 5 goes down tonight at 9:30 on TNT.

—Purdue is the latest school to form an NIL collective.

—And finally, the Mike Rutherford Show is on from 3-6 this afternoon on 1450/96.1 The Big X to react to the Brandon Huntley-Hatfield commitment and all the other news from over the weekend. You can stream the show here.