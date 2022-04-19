Cards Beat Cats, 4-2

After getting swept over the weekend in Tallahassee, Louisville returned to Jim Patterson Stadium and kicked off an 8-game home stand with a 4-2 win over Kentucky.

Louisville has now won 13 of their last 16 games against the Wildcats. Maybe Nick Mingione needs another contract extension?

It was a beautiful night at the ballpark, although neither team were able to take advantage of the opportunities they were given. Hell, Kentucky had double the hits that Louisville did, but the Cardinals pitchers were able to limit the damage for the majority of the evening.

We saw 13 pitchers, 8 of them coming from Louisville. The first three pitchers of the game for the Cards were freshman, Kyle Walter (W, 2-0), Carson Liggett, and Kade Grundy, who combined for 2.2 innings and allowed no runs.

They had a little help from their friend, Levi Usher. Yikes.

Ryan Hawks entered in the sixth inning as Kentucky was threatening, but trailing 3-0. The Wildcats loaded the bases with no outs, as Hawks was able to limit the damage to just one run with a strikeout, flyout, strikeout.

Kentucky did not go away quietly as they put pressure on Michael Prosecky on his way to his 7th save of the season. After scoring a run in the top of the 9th, the Wildcats had the tying run in scoring positions with Chase Estep at the plate.

Estep, Kentucky’s best hitter, grounded a ball to Ben Metzinger at third, who tagged the runner for the final out of the game.

At the plate, Cameron Masterman got things rolling in the first inning with a solo blast to right center field.

Jack Payton, a major bright spots for the Cardinals offensively this season, stayed hot with a single to left field with the bases loaded in the third to pad the lead, tacking on two runs.

Dalton Rushing would later draw a walk with the bases loaded in the 7th to score the 4th and final run for Louisville.

The Cards will return to action this weekend as they host North Carolina State (23-11, 10-7 ACC). Game one is scheduled for 8:00 PM (that is not a typo) on Friday night.