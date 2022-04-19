Lamar Jackson and Teddy Bridgewater will be back in Louisville on April 30

Lamar Jackson and Teddy Bridgewater will be back in town at the end of this month for the Derby City Reunion Weekend, a family-oriented event featuring high-profile athletes with special connections to Louisville.

The event will be taking place on Saturday, April 30 from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. at the Norton Healthcare Sports & Learning Center located at 3029 W. Muhammad Ali Blvd.

Local organizations and community service providers will set up tailgates to share information, schedule health screenings and connect Louisville residents to the resources they need to live active, healthy lifestyles. Youth ages 5 to 17 can participate in games, skills challenges and have a chance to interact with national sports icons. The Saturday event will focus on a culture of wellness, fun and physical activity. This event features the return of University of Louisville alumni and NFL quarterbacks Lamar Jackson and Teddy Bridgewater. Other professional athletes, musicians and special guests will be added as they are confirmed. Around 2,000 youth and their families are expected to attend. Participants must sign up through Louisville Parks and Recreation (bestparksever.com).

No two better ambassadors for both the football program and the city.