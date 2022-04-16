Former Cards in the NBA Playoffs

I wanted to give an update on how the former Cards are doing as we head into the NBA Playoffs. I know, I missed the play-in games, but life happens and that also included 26 hours of not having power at the house. But no excuses, the play-in games are done and the actual playoffs start on Saturday. Let’s check in on our guys…

Gorgui Dieng – Atlanta Hawks

-9 seed in the Eastern Conference. Defeated the Hornets and Cavs to clinch the 8 seed for the playoffs.

-Will face the 1 seed Miami Heat starting on Sunday.

-Against the Hornets, Dieng played two minutes and had three points on 1-2 shooting (1-2 from three), one assist, and one block.

-Against the Cavs, Dieng played five minutes and did not score on one shot attempt.

-For the season, Dieng played 44 games and averaged 8.4 minutes, 3.5 points, 2.8 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 0.3 blocks, 0.3 steals, and 0.5 turnovers per game.

-He shot 47.3% from the field, 42.6% from three, and 73.1% from the free throw line.

Montrezl Harrell – Charlotte Hornets

-10 seed in the Eastern Conference. Season ended on Wednesday in the 9 vs 10 Play-In game against the Atlanta Hawks.

-In the game, Harrell played 16 minutes and had nine points on 2-3 shooting, three rebounds, and one block. He was 5-6 from the free throw line.

-For the season with the Washington Wizards and Charlotte Hornets, Harrell played 71 games and averaged 23.1 minutes, 13.1 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.6 blocks, 0.4 steals, and 1.0 turnovers per game.

-He shot 64.5% from the field, 23.5% from three, and 71.6% from the free throw line.

David Johnson – Toronto Raptors

-5 seed in the Eastern Conference. They will face the 4 seed Philadelphia 76ers starting on Saturday.

-For the season, Johnson only appeared in two games and played two total minutes. His most recent appearance was on December 5th.

-He spent most of his rookie season in the G League, where he played 23 games and averaged 23.8 minutes, 11.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 0.8 steals, 0.4 blocks, and 1.1 turnovers per game.

-He shot 40.8% from the field, 32.4% from three, and 81.3% from the free throw line.

Damion Lee – Golden State Warriors

-3 seed in the Western Conference. They will face the 6 seed Denver Nuggets starting on Saturday.

-For the season, Lee played 63 games and averaged 20.0 minutes, 7.4 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 0.6 steals, 0.1 blocks, and 0.6 turnovers per game.

-He shot 44.1% from the field, 33.7% from three, and 88.0% from the free throw line.

Donovan Mitchell – Utah Jazz

-5 seed in the Western Conference. They will face the 4 seed Dallas Mavericks starting on Saturday.

-For the season, Mitchell played 67 games and averaged 25.9 points, 5.3 assists, 4.2 rebounds, 1.5 steals, 0.2 blocks, and 3.0 turnovers per game.

-He shot 44.8% from the field, 35.5% from three, and 85.3% from the free throw line.

Jordan Nwora – Milwaukee Bucks

-3 seed in the Eastern Conference. They will face the 6 seed Chicago Bulls starting on Sunday.

-For the season, Nwora played 62 games and averaged 19.1 minutes, 7.9 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 0.4 steals, 0.3 blocks, and 0.9 turnovers per game.

-He shot 40.3% from the field, 34.8% from three, and 83.7% from the free throw line.

Terry Rozier – Charlotte Hornets

-10 seed in the Eastern Conference. Season ended on Wednesday in the 9 vs 10 Play-In game against the Atlanta Hawks.

-In the game, Rozier started and played 36 minutes and had 21 points on 8-22 shooting, four rebounds, three assists, and five turnovers. He was 2-8 from three and 3-3 from the free throw line.

-For the season, Rozier played 73 games and averaged 33.7 minutes, 19.3 points, 4.5 assists, 4.3 rebounds, 1.3 steals, 0.3 blocks, and 1.3 turnovers per game.

-He shot 44.4% from the field, 37.4% from three, and 85.2% from the free throw line.