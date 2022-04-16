Louisville women’s basketball adds FSU transfer Morgan Jones

From U of L:

University of Louisville women’s basketball announced on Friday afternoon that they have added Morgan Jones, a graduate transfer out of Florida State, to its 2022 class.

She is joined in the 2022 class by four incoming freshmen, Jayln Brown, a 6-foot guard from Baltimore, Md., Nyla Harris, a 6-foot-2 forward from Windermere, Fla., Imani Lester, a 6-foot-3 forward from Raleigh, N.C. and Zyanna Walker, a 5-foot-8 guard from Wichita, Kan. Jones, a 6-foot-2 guard from Jonesboro, Ga., spent the last four seasons at Florida State. She is a 1,000-point scorer and twice was named WBCA Honorable Mention All-American and All-ACC First Team. In 2020-21, she was named to the ACC All-Defensive Team and last season she was named a Senior CLASS Award Second Team All-American.

As a senior, she played in 30 of 31 games for the Seminoles, starting in 29 of those games and averaging a team-high 13.8 points per game. She finished the season with 23 double-figure scoring games and six 20-plus point games, including a season-high 28 points at Louisville on Jan. 27.

She also led Florida State with 33 steals and was second with 30 blocks.

In 2020-21, she became the first FSU guard ever to be named ACC First Team and All-Defensive team in the same season. She averaged 12.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, shot 45.4 percent (89-of-196) from the floor and added 23 steals and 17 blocks. With 6.3 rebounds per game, she became the first guard to lead Florida State in rebounding since 2006.

In her Florida State career, she played in 114 games with 85 starts, averaging 8.9 points per game and shooting over 49 percent from the floor.

Jones attended Our Lady of Mercy High School in Fayetteville, Ga., and three times was named Atlanta Journal Constitution First Team Class A All-State.

“We are very excited to add Morgan Jones to our Louisville family,” said head coach Jeff Walz. “She is not just an extremely talented basketball player, but is an exceptional person. Morgan has high goals on and off the court and we look forward to helping her achieve them.”