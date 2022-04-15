Friday afternoon Cardinal news and notes

—Here’s the AP story on Kenny Payne adding Danny Manning to his Cardinal coaching staff.

—To the surprise of absolutely no one, Tyler Harrell will take an official visit to Alabama.

—Emily Engstler is ready to earn her spot in the WNBA.

—This is cool. I like this.

5⭐️ guard DJ Wagner — the No. 1 player in the 2023 class — just picked up a 247Sports Crystal Ball to @LouisvilleMBB from @TravisBranham_



Could the Kenny Payne hire be paying off already? https://t.co/NjKOzm5Mq5 pic.twitter.com/Nofc3ay6uR — 247Sports (@247Sports) April 15, 2022

—It’s visit weekend for Oak Hill standout and Louisville hoops target Devin Ree.

—The U of L baseball team dropped the first of its three games in Tallahassee against Florida State.

—An 80-year-old Louisville woman will compete in her fifth Boston Marathon.

—Danny Manning makes his first statement as a Louisville Cardinal:

For what it’s worth, both Manning and Nolan Smith have “associate head coach” in their social media bios. The official U of L release on Manning used “associate,” but it didn’t with Smith.

Whatever, I say we use “associate” for the third assistant too. Let’s go for the turkey.

—U of L swimming star Nick Albiero has been named the ACC’s Scholar Athlete of the Year.

—Yeah I’m still gonna call it the Carrier Dome.

BREAKING: @SyracuseU's Carrier Dome is no more. The school has negotiated a settlement with @Carrier

to terminate the 'lifetime' naming rights deal.



Local tech company @JMAWireless will be the dome's new naming rights partner. More at @Sportico https://t.co/gb6QzK7wxw — Eben Novy-Williams (@novy_williams) April 15, 2022

—After stops at UMass, Bradley and John Logan Community College, Louisville native and former New Albany High standout Sean East is headed to Missouri. East was high school teammates with Romeo Langford.

—The oddsmakers at BetOnline aren’t high on the Louisville baseball team’s chances of winning the College World Series.

Seems like a solid value bet.

—SPEAKING OF, if you were hoping to have legalized sports betting in Kentucky this year, that dream officially died on Thursday.

—Why did it die? Oh, only for the dumbest reason imaginable.

38 state Senators in Kentucky



20 votes would pass sports gambling



8 Democrats in the Senate…all would vote yes



That means that 12 Republicans should be enough



14 Republicans are for it



GOP leaders require “majority of GOP” or no vote



So it won’t pass, even with 22 yes — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) April 14, 2022

So you’ve got something that an overwhelming majority of the citizens of Kentucky want, something that passed the Kentucky House, and something that a majority of Kentucky state senators want ... and we’re still not getting it.

Good thing the state doesn’t need the revenue boost.

—The Louisville lacrosse team is on the road to take on No. 4 Syracuse. Here’s a preview.

—Louisville has offered class of 2023 DT Jamarrion Harkless out of Frederick Douglass in Lexington.

—The Cards were a finalist for Huntley-Hatfield during his first recruitment coming out of high school.

Tennessee transfer Brandon Huntley-Hatfield tells me that he's receiving interest from the following programs:



SMU

Wake Forest

Louisville

ASU

Auburn — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) April 15, 2022

The 6’10 forward played a supporting role for the Volunteers this past season as a freshman.

—Wish it hadn’t happened against the Reds, but Will Smith belted his first homer of the season last night.

—Perrin Johnson will be one of Ellis Myles’ assistant coaches at Fern Creek this winter.

—Louisville is one of four finalists for Semaj Turner, a three-star defensive lineman out of North Carolina.

—Antoine Davis, who torched Louisville last November and who is currently No. 22 on college basketball’s all-time scoring list, has entered the transfer portal.

—Former Illinois point guard Andre Curbelo is headed to St. John’s.

—Brian Dohn of 247 Sports goes inside the building of Louisville’s electric 2023 football recruiting class.

“Pierce is an alpha personality, very popular among the kids out here,” said 247Sports national analyst Greg Biggins, who covers the west. “The second he committed he was very proactive as a recruiter. He said he was going to take 10 California kids with him. A lot of these guys are looking at Louisville because of his relationship. “They’ve known him since middle school. They play on the same 7-on-7 teams with those guys. Best friends with a couple of them. Aaron Williams, they played on the same Pop Warner team, the visited together last month and the other two California kids, one plays with him at Bosco and the other plays on the same 7-on-7 team.” Credit for getting the Cardinals deep into the southern California recruiting scene goes to Louisville quarterbacks coach Pete Thomas. He prepped outside of San Diego at El Cajon (Calif.) Valhalla. “(Thomas) has really good relationships out here,” Biggins said. “That enabled them to get in. They’ve been trying to get into California for a while, and that’s why Pierce was their top quarterback target. “They felt like if they could get him, they would have a chance to build a little bit of a pipeline. Peter Thomas is pretty well respected out here and knows his way around southern California.”

—A total of seven tornadoes have now been confirmed to have touched down in Louisville or its surrounding areas on Wednesday night.

