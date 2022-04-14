Thursday afternoon Cardinal news and notes

—The Louisville baseball team begins a big three-game series at Florida State tonight at 7.

—If you’d like to voice your opinion on who the next Louisville athletic director should be, you can make your thoughts known to U of L here.

I’m not saying to flood the university with support for Earl Clark, but I’m also not not saying to do that.

—Aaron Williams talks about his commitment to Louisville and says his visit to U of L made all the difference in the world.

Louisville had to rally in this race and didn’t get seriously involved in his recruitment until a few months ago. They didn’t even offer until late February, well after most of the schools on his short list had offered and Williams visited the campus for the first time in early March. “That visit was really impactful for me,” Williams said. “I really wasn’t even looking at Louisville at all going in to the visit. The trip changed everything for me though, I was blown away there. “The support from the fans was incredible. I went to the basketball game and they had signs with my name on it and were chanting my name. It felt like I was already a part of the team out there.” The Cardinals coaching staff made a big impact as well. “I love the coaching staff and the plan they have in place for me,” Williams said. “They see me as someone who can come in and make an immediate impact. They said they want to build the defensive around me the same way they want to build the offense around Pierce (Clarkson). “I like the DB coach, Bryan Brown, a lot and also talked with Pete Thomas, who’s the area recruiter out here. Coach Satterfield is a good guy as well and I really have a strong comfort level with everyone there so it just felt right for me.”

Williams is the fifth highest-rated football recruit to ever commit to Louisville.

—Keep an eye out for two new Louisville Homefield Apparel shirts dropping tomorrow morning around 10. One hoops, one football, both very cool

—Dre Davis, Sam Williamson and Noah Locke all make Jeff Goodman’s list of the 75 best players currently in the transfer portal. Louisville has been in contact with (at least) No. 1, No. 3 and No. 29 on the list.

—Nolan Smith’s kids are pretty adorable.

—ESPN’s first FPI ratings for the 2022 college football season have Louisville as the 36th-best team in the country and predicts 6.4 wins for the Cardinals.

—Gorgui Dieng and the Hawks eliminated Terry Rozier, Montrezl Harrell and the Hornets from the “play-in round” of the NBA Playoffs last night.

Trez isn’t thrilled.

Man 7 years in and this the first time not being in the playoffs shit don’t even feel right! — Montrezl Harrell (@MONSTATREZZ) April 14, 2022

—Cameron Teague Robinson, who covered Louisville football and Louisville women’s basketball for the Courier Journal, announced Wednesday that he’s leaving to join the Columbus Dispatch as a features/Arts & Entertainment writer. Cam did a great job here and he’ll be missed.

—Jae’Lyn Withers highlights from 2021-22 are here.

—Kentucky hoops transfer Dontaie Allen is headed to Western Kentucky. Louisville had been one of the schools that had reached out to Allen.

—Seems good.

Louisville has five ESPN 300 commitments, which is tied for second most of any program as of now.#Louisville signed two total ESPN 300 recruits in the last four classes combined. https://t.co/6A0GdDA5vI — Tom VanHaaren (@TomVH) April 14, 2022

I know it’ll change, but just looking at stuff like this makes me so giddy.

—The 24th-ranked U of L men’s tennis team capped its regular season with a 7-0 sweep of Belmont.

—Louisville is one of the many, many schools that has been in contact with SMU hoops transfer Kendric Davis, who might be the best player available in the portal at the moment.

—Devin Ree is “officially” visiting U of L this weekend. Could he be the first Cardinal commit of the Kenny Payne era?

2022 4⭐️ Devin Ree tells me he will visit Louisville this weekend.



Kenny Payne has made Ree a priority recruit and has put Lousiville in a prime position to land the talented wing.



Ree is a versatile, three-level scorer and a lights out 3pt shooter.pic.twitter.com/nhiwqIre0F — 24/7 High School Hoops (@247HSHoops) April 14, 2022

—The Cardinal softball team will welcome Syracuse to town this weekend. Here’s a preview.

—U of L has offered class of 2023 CB Micah Bell out of Dallas.

—U of L track is set to host the Louisville Invitational this weekend.

—Hope everyone stayed safe during last night’s storms.

—It’s impossible for me to think about the 2002 upset of Florida State without hearing “We Ready” in my mind.

rip archie eversole, an energetic rapper who crafted a song and anthem which will outlive and still be wholly southern and atlanta pic.twitter.com/ioXgLcu7Pk — Brandon Caldwell (@_brandoc) April 13, 2022

Dedicating the 2022 season to Archie.

—Confidence is a strength for the Louisville baseball team’s offensive attack at the moment.

—WAVE-TV has a new GM.

—U of L women’s basketball forward Ramani Parker is following Sam Purcell to Mississippi State.

—And finally, WHAS has a good profile of former Card Ellis Myles, who was recently names the new head boys basketball coach at Fern Creek.