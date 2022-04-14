Transfer Cornerback Quincy Riley Announces Commitment to Louisville Football

Louisville ended their 2021 football season with roughly five defensive backs available to play in their bowl game. They were also torched by an Air Force passing attack that usually has trouble lighting a candle. So, the staff set out this off-season to shore up the secondary and they just landed the biggest piece to the transfer class with the addition of Quincy Riley. Riley was a hot commodity in the transfer portal with Tennessee, Ole Miss, UNC, NC State, Mississippi State, and others offering him as soon as he hit the portal. He made two trips to Louisville and the staff was able to land his commitment.

The MTSU transfer ended the 2021 season with five interceptions which were second in the country. Because he only played in nine games, he actually led the country in interceptions per game while finishing second in passes defended per game. He plays the cornerback position like the ball is meant to come to him on every play. He can jump short routes and shows very good hands when catching the ball. He can also run with receivers down the field and use his jumping ability to play the ball in the air. He tackles well in run support on the edges and he is very physical with a 6/181 frame.

UofL needed to fill spots in the secondary but they were able to upgrade the position with the players they added from the portal. Riley should be able to push for the starting position opposite Tre Clark and the position now has the needed depth to utilize different packages for different situations. The Cards now have veteran experience as well as young players who were able to spend the spring getting a ton of reps with returning starters out due to injury.