4-Star Cornerback Aaron Williams Commits To Louisville Football

The strong start to the 2023 Louisville football recruiting class got even stronger today with the commitment of Aaron Williams. Williams is a 4-star cornerback from California who now becomes the highest-ranked player in the class. Louisville hosted the top-ranked defensive back in California a month ago rumor has it that he committed during his visit and he has been the “silent commit” Scott Satterfield and Pete Nochta have hinted about.

Williams has over 30 offers including Alabama, LSU, Miami, USC, UGA, Oregon, and Oklahoma. After he visited UofL last month he spent the next weekend in Tuscaloosa. He also got the red carpet treatment at Miami in January before UofL offered. Pierce Clarkson and his recruiting abilities were a major factor here but the visit to campus and whatever the staff pitched to him obviously were enough to sway him to pick UofL over some very strong programs.

The comparison that comes to mind with Williams is Sauce Gardner because of his frame. At 6-2/180, he is long and lean and he uses his length very well. Not only does he use his length to play the ball in the air but he is very physical in coverage and his length allows him to push guys off of their line. Williams is also a physical tackler when he wants to be. This kid is the complete package without much to pick apart. As a junior in high school he showcased all of the things you want to see at that age and plenty more.

I also think Williams has sneaky speed and quickness for a guy his size. There are a few plays where he shows great burst and takes his speed to another level. There is a kick or punt return in his highlights where he cuts on a dime up the field and hits another gear. That type of play stands out because most guys at his height struggle to cut and don’t always have great hip flexibility.

Louisville now has four defensive backs in the class and there’s a possibility that they are done at that spot. With quarterback locked up, the staff will likely put more focus on getting commitments from the offensive line, running back, and wide receiver prospects that are expected to visit campus during their camp run in June. Look for guys like Madden Sanker, Javin Simpkins, Kyle Parker, and others as guys who could potentially join the class this summer.

Recruiting has turned a corner for Scott Satterfield and his staff. While the staff still needs to sign these guys, Louisville currently has two of the top-rated recruits in the history of the program committed to the 2023 class. That can’t be ignored.