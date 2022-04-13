Louisville WR Tyler Harrell hits the transfer portal

Louisville WR Tyler Harrell, a player presumed by many to be U of L’s top receiving threat next season, has entered the transfer portal.

Harrell’s decision comes days after rumors had spread throughout the city of Louisville that Alabama had been “targeting” the Cardinal speedster.

One of the fastest players in college football, Harrell had 18 catches for 523 yards and six touchdowns last season. He set the U of L single-season record for yards per reception, averaging 29.1 yards per catch.

With Jordan Watkins and Justin Marshall entering the transfer portal and Braden Smith’s status still a bit uncertain, Harrell was widely believed to have a shot at being Malik Cunningham’s No. 1 target this season. Now, it seems more likely than not that he’ll be catching passes in Tuscaloosa this fall.

For those reading this who are thinking that it’s strange that a school could have contact with a player from another team who isn’t in the transfer portal at that time, you’re right. It isn’t just strange, it’s tampering, and it’s against the rules. But ... what are you gonna do?

For Louisville’s offense to be as dynamic as we all want it to be in 2022, it sure feels like Ahmari Huggins-Bruce is going to have to take a massive step forward, and transfers Dee Wiggins and Tyler Hudson are going to need to be even better than advertised. Fingers crossed.