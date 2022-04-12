Tuesday afternoon Cardinal news and notes

—Monday was another big night for Jeff Walz and the U of L women’s basketball program as Emily Engstler was taken fourth overall in the WNBA Draft and Kianna Smith went with the 16th pick.

—Congrats to Mike Pegues, who is reportedly joining Thad Matta’s new staff at Butler.

—The Louisville baseball team will host Cincinnati tonight at 6. It’s Cancer Awareness Night at Jim Patterson Stadium.

—So cool:

—In hiring Nolan Smith as his first U of L assistant, Kenny Payne is repaying the personal debt he feels to Smith’s late father.

—The nationally-ranked U of L men’s tennis team will wrap up its regular season against Belmont.

—Josh Rogers was dealing last night for the Washington Nationals.

—This was a cool move by Duke, but it was also jarring to see “Head Coach Jon Scheyer” at the bottom of one of these quotes for the first time.

“No matter where he is, he will always be an important member of the Brotherhood.”



All love for @NdotSmitty! Thank you! pic.twitter.com/a4WWAAyKZZ — Duke Men’s Basketball (@DukeMBB) April 11, 2022

—Congrats to Sydney Curry, Dre Davis, Jarrod West and Noah Locke on making the All-ACC Academic Team.

—On the women’s side, congrats to Emily Engstler, Chelsie Hall, Mykasa Robinson, Kianna Smith and Hailey Van Lith on being named to the ACC’s All-Academic Team.

—The Women’s Cup, which Racing Louisville won a year ago, is returning to Lynn Family Stadium this August with an expanded format.

—Big loss for Mike Young and Virginia Tech as standout guard Naheim Alleyne has entered the transfer portal.

—Just one appearance for Kenny Payne here, which I suppose is a good thing.

How to win the press conference, a tutorial pic.twitter.com/HAiqSnxPWf — Jordan Sperber (@hoopvision68) April 11, 2022

Every year, that video is one of the best things Jordan does.

—Dabo Swinney still believes he deserves every penny he’s paid and that his players deserve nothing but a scholarship.

—Kenny Payne spent an extra day in Indianapolis to watch more of 2023 five-star (and potential 2022 reclassification candidate) guard Elijah Fisher compete.

—Sam Williamson, who took an official visit to SMU over the weekend, says his official goodbye to Card Nation.

—Anas Mahmoud is still turning out MVP performances in Egypt.

The big man @anas14mahmoud walks away with the MVP accolade following an impressive double-double (10 PTS/11 REB) performance for @ZSCOfficial #theBAL #Zamalek pic.twitter.com/friJVdMFHD — Basketball Africa League (@theBAL) April 9, 2022

—Drew Deener has plead guilty to disorderly conduct.

—Rick Bozich writes about Nolan Smith living out his father’s dream.

—Kenny Payne said Monday that he’ll be taking his time filling out the rest of his staff.

—Not sure I could be more excited about the young man from Male High.

Louisville commit @ka1ebglenn is super strong and grabs rebounds and finishes with that strength



Glenn finished with 14pts and 7rebs vs NJ Scholars @indyheatgymrats pic.twitter.com/Sq39CYMi6j — Isaac Fleischer (@ihoopsRecruits) April 10, 2022

—The Louisville softball team plays host to a top 10 Kentucky team tonight in the rescheduled Battle of the Bluegrass. Here’s a preview.

—There are too many polls in college baseball, but the good thing about that fact is that you can always just pick whatever poll you’re the highest-ranked in and roll with that one as the “real poll” for that week.

Congrats to the third-ranked Louisville Cardinals.

Louisville Baseball Update:



Where do the Cards rank this week in each of the major polls?

Collegiate Baseball - 3

D1 Baseball - 9

Baseball America - 9

NCBWA - 11

Coaches - 11

Perfect Game - 12 — Matt Sefcovic (@MattSefcovic) April 12, 2022

—John Harbaugh says Lamar Jackson’s contract “doesn’t have to be a priority right now.” Not sure his quarterback would agree.

—Terry Rozier, Montrezl Harrell and Gorgui Dieng will all be a part of the NBA Playoffs’ “play-in” round.

—El Ellis has an announcement about his second season as a Card.

I’m a PG not a SG… Don’t let last year fool you… — (@elellis3) April 8, 2022

—Kenny Payne says he hopes Roosevelt Wheeler sticks around U of L and says “the ball is in his court.”

—U of L grad transfer target Sean McNeil is one of the top available shooting guards in the transfer portal.

—Geaux Cards.

This shirt at State Street Kroger lol pic.twitter.com/4xkVhGIjbD — Heather (@loucardsbby) April 9, 2022

—Here’s what Emily Engstler had to say Monday night after being taken 4th overall in the WNBA draft.

—Aaron Williams, a four-star cornerback from California with an Alabama offer, has picked up a crystal ball prediction to Louisville.

