Louisville makes the cut for West Virginia transfer Sean McNeil

Louisville is one of six schools in the mix to land the services of West Virginia hoops transfer Sean McNeil. The Cards are competing with Indiana, Virginia, Texas Tech, Cincinnati and Ohio State.

A native of Union, Ky., McNeil led Cooper High School to a state runner-up finish in 2017. He originally signed to play college hoops at Bellarmine, but left school after the first week of classes in a move that he later called “the worst decision of my life.”

After a brief period of contemplating whether or not to give up on basketball entirely, McNeil ultimately signed to play for Sinclair Community College in Dayton. At Sinclair, he became one of the most highly sought-after junior college recruits in the country after posting gaudy averages of 30 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists. McNeil received a number of power conference offers, but ultimately signed with Bob Huggins and West Virginia.

The 6’3 guard was a key contributor in all three of his seasons in Morgantown. He averaged better than 12.0 ppg in both 2020-21 and 2021-22, and picked up All-Big 12 honorable mention honors at the end of each season. This past year, he started 32 games for the Mountaineers and led the team in minutes played with 1,077.

McNeil, who has one year of collegiate eligibility remaining, could help significantly when it comes to Louisville’s recent struggles from beyond the arc. In his three seasons at WVU, he drained 155 three-pointers and shot just over 37 percent from beyond the arc.