Former FSU Defensive Back Jarvis Brownlee Transfers To Louisville

The Louisville football transfer class gained another member yesterday with the addition of Jarvis Brownlee. Brownlee recently transferred out of Florida State after starting 15 games over the last two seasons. He signed with FSU’s 2019 class as a 3-star prospect in the 247 composite ratings. Rivals rated him as a 4-star and his offers included Miami and Florida. Tutu Atwell is a good friend of Brownlee’s and their Miami connection played a role in his recruitment as a transfer. Brownlee also visited Ole Miss last weekend.

After a strong 2020 season as a part-time starter, Brownlee had an up and down season last year. He notably gave up the long touchdown pass on the final play of the Jacksonville State loss and was beaten a handful of other times. But Brownlee also had a pick-six and an end zone interception in a close game against Florida. Brownlee is also a strong tackler in run support.

Some transfers have the luxury of the unknown but Brownlee is definitely not one of them. Playing 800+ snaps for a big-name program and having all of your mistakes become viral highlights leads to some doubt from fans. Those plays overshadow any of your own highlights but being on the field for those snaps means you can play at this level. FSU has no shortage of talented corners, so Brownlee getting on the field and staying on the field says a lot about his skills.

There were rumors and reports about Brownlee sitting out spring practice because of an issue with a NIL deal. I haven’t been able to find any real confirmation of the story so I don’t know how much truth there is there. I do know that Brownlee was awarded a few academic awards during his time in Tallahassee so I’m not too concerned with the “character” questions that came up when he entered the portal. Some guys need a fresh start. I think Louisville could provide that.