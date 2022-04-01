Matt Cross enters transfer portal

For the fourth time this week, we have roster news for the 2022-23 Louisville men’s basketball team.

Matt Cross, who came to U of L after leaving Miami less than two months into his freshman season, has entered the transfer portal.

Cross played in 28 games for Louisville this past season, making nine starts. He averaged 5.8 points and 3.9 rebounds per game, but struggled with consistency and his outside shot.

So if you’re keeping track at home:

El Ellis — Staying

Sydney Curry - Staying

Samuell Williamson — Leaving

Matt Cross — Leaving

Gabe Wiznitzer — Leaving

Dre Davis — ??

Mike James — ??

Noah Locke — ??

JJ Traynor — ??

Roosevelt Wheeler — ??

Jae’Lyn Withers — ??

The roster shaping continues.