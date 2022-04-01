 clock menu more-arrow no yes

It’s “Wear Red Day” in Louisville

By Mike Rutherford
NCAA BASKETBALL: MAR 18 Div I Womens Championship - First Round - Albany at Louisville Photo by James Black/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

With the Louisville women’s basketball team taking on South Carolina Friday night in the Final Four, April 1 has been declared “Wear Red Day” in the city of Louisville

Additionally, Churchill Downs has lit up its iconic Twin Spires with a red glow in support of Jeff Walz’s Cardinals.

Let’s get this done, ladies. The whole city is behind you.

Well, all of the cool people in the city are behind you, and that’s what really matters.

