It’s “Wear Red Day” in Louisville

With the Louisville women’s basketball team taking on South Carolina Friday night in the Final Four, April 1 has been declared “Wear Red Day” in the city of Louisville

Additionally, Churchill Downs has lit up its iconic Twin Spires with a red glow in support of Jeff Walz’s Cardinals.

The Twin Spires glow red tonight in support of our neighbors and their appearance in the Final Four! @UofLWBB pic.twitter.com/9ma5RFMrbo — Churchill Downs (@ChurchillDowns) March 31, 2022

Let’s get this done, ladies. The whole city is behind you.

Well, all of the cool people in the city are behind you, and that’s what really matters.