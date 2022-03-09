 clock menu more-arrow no yes

CC Podcast: The 100th Episode Spectacular

By Mike Rutherford

It’s the 100th episode of the Card Chronicle Podcast and we’re here to discuss all the “highs” of the podcast as well as U of L advancing in the ACC tournament and the latest on the coaching search front.

Thanks to all listen.

