Filed under: CC Podcast: The 100th Episode Spectacular New, 1 comment By Mike Rutherford@CardChronicle Mar 9, 2022, 1:38pm EST

It's the 100th episode of the Card Chronicle Podcast and we're here to discuss all the "highs" of the podcast as well as U of L advancing in the ACC tournament and the latest on the coaching search front. Thanks to all listen.
