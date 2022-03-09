Kentucky Boys Sweet 16 will have more U of L flair than usual

When the KHSAA boys Sweet 16 tips off next Wednesday at Rupp Arena, there will be no shortage of storylines to follow for Louisville fans. There will be a blend of past and future Cards representing their teams as they try to cut down the nets and win the state championship.

Kaleb Glenn – Male

Kaleb Glenn is a junior at Male High School and is currently committed to the Cards. He averages 21.9 points per game and is coming off of a 38-point performance in the 7th Region Championship against Ballard. The game went to triple overtime where Glenn hit the game-winner at the buzzer. Surely you know of this.

.@LouisvilleMBB commit Kaleb Glenn (@ka1ebglenn) scored the game-winning basket in triple overtime to give @MaleHighBBall an 82-80 victory in the 7th Region Championship over Ballard.



Glenn finished with 38 pts. & 10 reb.@TimHaworth13 @JackEdelen @MaleBulldogs @DLindsay_1 pic.twitter.com/PlIYAsaGID — Andrew Chernoff - WLKY (@ADChernoff) March 8, 2022

Michael Baffour, a walk-on member of the 2012-13 national championship team, is an assistant coach for then assistant coach for Male as well.

The Bulldogs (28-5) will represent the 7th Region and take on Warren Central (25-3) out of the 4th Region. Warren Central has not lost a game since January 28, and their three losses this season have been by a combined 13 points.

This will be the opening game of day two of the Sweet 16 on Thursday, March 17 and it will tip at 11:00 a.m..

Elisha Justice – Pikeville

“The Bullet”, who played for Louisville for two seasons in 2010-11 and 2011-12 before transferring to the University of Pikeville, has his Pikeville Panthers back in the Sweet 16 this season. This is Justice’s sixth season as head coach and already the team’s third appearance in the Sweet 16 in his tenure.

Pikeville (31-2) will represent the 15th Region and take on North Laurel (28-5) out of the 13th Region. The Jaguars are led by someone you may have heard of, Reed Sheppard. The Kentucky commit is averaging 25.5 points and 6.8 rebounds per game.

The game will be the final to tip on Wednesday, March 16 at 8:30 p.m..

Go Panthers.

David Levitch – North Oldham

The “Baby-Faced Assassin” has his North Oldham Mustangs headed to Rupp for the first time in school history after winning the 8th Region Championship 63-53 over Woodford County. Levitch is in his fourth season at the helm in Goshen, KY, where he played his high school ball.

Need more Louisville flavor in this one? David Padgett and Terry Howard are both assistant coaches for North Oldham.

North Oldham (17-12) will face Muhlenberg County (17-11) from the 3rd Region. That one tips at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 16.