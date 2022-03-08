Louisville commit Kaleb Glenn leads Male to thrilling 7th Region title

Louisville commit Kaleb Glenn scored 38 points and hit the game-winner in triple overtime as Male outlasted Ballard, 82-80, in one of the greatest 7th Region championship games ever played.

Here are multiple looks at the future Cardinal’s game-winner:

Kaleb Glenn (@ka1ebglenn) beats the buzzer and lifts Male (@MaleHighBBall) to a 7th Region title with an 82-80 win over Ballard in triple overtime. The Louisville commit sends the Bulldogs to the Sweet 16 at Rupp Arena. pic.twitter.com/jlAZK80G88 — Tyler Greever (@Tyler_Greever) March 8, 2022

Better angle of the Kaleb Glenn game winner (via Dwayne Sutton’s IG) pic.twitter.com/hmDicC85Rs — State of Louisville (@thestateoflou) March 8, 2022

Glenn was a sparkling 15-of-20 from the field, including 4-of-5 from beyond the arc. He also pulled down 10 rebounds.

“Just an unbelievable team victory,” Male High head coach Tim Haworth said. “Kaleb was absolutely phenomenal.”

Male now moves on to face the Region 4 champion at Rupp Arena in the first round of the Sweet 16 on March 17 at 11 a.m.

I don’t care who the next head coach is, making sure that Glenn is still 100% committed to U of L must be one of his top initial priorities. The young man is absolutely the real deal.