Louisville Baseball set to Participate in Shriners Children’s College Classic in 2023

The Cards are headed to the Lone Star State to participate in one of the premier tournaments in all of college baseball, the Shriners Children’s College Classic. Year in and year out, the event hosts many of the nations powerhouses in all of college baseball.

Six teams are invited to play three games over a three day span. This year, four of the six teams were ranked in the top 25, including Texas, the number one team in the country. LSU, Tennessee, UCLA, Baylor, and Oklahoma rounded out the filed this season.

The tournament draws a lot of national attention, including more than 100 scouts, with every MLB team in attendance. Games are held at Minute Maid Park, the home of the Houston Astros.

The schedule has not been set for 2023, but the teams joining Louisville next season are Texas A&M, Rice, Texas Tech, Michigan, and TCU. With four Texas schools in the field, it will be a very well attended event, which will be held March 3-5.

The games in the past have been televised on MLB Network, but that could change as we are a year away.

Not only does this event provide entertainment for college baseball fans, it gives the children an up close, life-changing experience that they will never forget. If you have never witnessed it, prepare yourself. It can be a tear jerker.