2022 ACC men’s basketball tournament bracket set

The bracket is set for next week’s ACC men’s basketball in tournament in Brooklyn, where Louisville will be the No. 11 seed.

The Cardinals will open tournament play Tuesday night at 7 p.m. against 14th-seeded and reigning tournament champion Georgia Tech. Should U of L win that game, they would face sixth-seeded Virginia Wednesday night at approximately 9:30 p.m.

Here’s a look at the full bracket:

And here’s the full schedule of tip times for the week ahead:

First round — Tuesday, March 8

Game 1: No. 12 Pittsburgh vs. No. 13 Boston College | 2 p.m. on ACC Network

Game 2: No. 10 Clemson vs. No. 15 NC State | 4:30 p.m. on ACC Network

Game 3: No. 11 Louisville vs. No. 14 Georgia Tech | 7 p.m. on ACC Network

Second round — Wednesday, March 9

Game 4: No. 8 Florida State vs. No. 9 Syracuse | Noon on ESPN/ESPN2

Game 5: No. 5 Wake Forest vs. Game 1 winner | 2:30 p.m. on ESPN/ESPN2

Game 6: No. 7 Virginia Tech vs. Game 2 winner | 7 p.m. on ESPN2/U

Game 7: No. 6 Virginia vs. Game 3 winner | 9:30 p.m. on ESPN2

Quarterfinals — Thursday, March 10

Game 8: No. 1 Duke vs. Game 4 winner | Noon on ESPN/ESPN2

Game 9: No. 4 Miami vs. Game 5 winner | 2:30 p.m. on ESPN/ESPN2

Game 10: No. 2 Notre Dame vs. Game 6 winner | 7 p.m. on ESPN/ESPN2

Game 11: No. 3 North Carolina vs. Game 7 winner | 9:30 p.m. on ESPN/ESPN2

Semifinals — Friday, March 11

Game 12: Game 8 winner vs. Game 9 winner | 7 p.m. on ESPN/ESPN2

Game 13: Game 10 winner vs. Game 11 winner | 9:30 p.m. on ESPN/ESPN2

ACC Tournament Championship Game — Saturday, March 12

Game 14: Game 12 winner vs. Game 13 winner | 8:30 p.m. on ESPN

On one hand, hey, at least we’re guaranteed to not be the first or second team eliminated from this thing. On the other, Josh Pastner putting an end to maybe the worst Cardinal season of my lifetime is both the ultimate nightmare scenario and something that feels ... sort of appropriate.

Five wins in five days. Let’s go.