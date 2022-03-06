2022 ACC men’s basketball tournament bracket set

The bracket is set for next week’s ACC men’s basketball in tournament in Brooklyn, where Louisville will be the No. 11 seed.
The Cardinals will open tournament play Tuesday night at 7 p.m. against 14th-seeded and reigning tournament champion Georgia Tech. Should U of L win that game, they would face sixth-seeded Virginia Wednesday night at approximately 9:30 p.m.
Here’s a look at the full bracket:
And here’s the full schedule of tip times for the week ahead:
First round — Tuesday, March 8
Game 1: No. 12 Pittsburgh vs. No. 13 Boston College | 2 p.m. on ACC Network
Game 2: No. 10 Clemson vs. No. 15 NC State | 4:30 p.m. on ACC Network
Game 3: No. 11 Louisville vs. No. 14 Georgia Tech | 7 p.m. on ACC Network
Second round — Wednesday, March 9
Game 4: No. 8 Florida State vs. No. 9 Syracuse | Noon on ESPN/ESPN2
Game 5: No. 5 Wake Forest vs. Game 1 winner | 2:30 p.m. on ESPN/ESPN2
Game 6: No. 7 Virginia Tech vs. Game 2 winner | 7 p.m. on ESPN2/U
Game 7: No. 6 Virginia vs. Game 3 winner | 9:30 p.m. on ESPN2
Quarterfinals — Thursday, March 10
Game 8: No. 1 Duke vs. Game 4 winner | Noon on ESPN/ESPN2
Game 9: No. 4 Miami vs. Game 5 winner | 2:30 p.m. on ESPN/ESPN2
Game 10: No. 2 Notre Dame vs. Game 6 winner | 7 p.m. on ESPN/ESPN2
Game 11: No. 3 North Carolina vs. Game 7 winner | 9:30 p.m. on ESPN/ESPN2
Semifinals — Friday, March 11
Game 12: Game 8 winner vs. Game 9 winner | 7 p.m. on ESPN/ESPN2
Game 13: Game 10 winner vs. Game 11 winner | 9:30 p.m. on ESPN/ESPN2
ACC Tournament Championship Game — Saturday, March 12
Game 14: Game 12 winner vs. Game 13 winner | 8:30 p.m. on ESPN
On one hand, hey, at least we’re guaranteed to not be the first or second team eliminated from this thing. On the other, Josh Pastner putting an end to maybe the worst Cardinal season of my lifetime is both the ultimate nightmare scenario and something that feels ... sort of appropriate.
Five wins in five days. Let’s go.
