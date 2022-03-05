Louisville ends regular season with 71-61 loss to Virginia

One of the least successful regular seasons in the history of Louisville men’s basketball came to a close Saturday afternoon as the Cards fell to visiting Virginia, 71-61.

In stark contrast to what we’ve seen from this team in recent weeks, things actually began wonderfully for U of L on Saturday. The Cardinals raced out to a 10-2 lead, only to see the Cavaliers respond with a 34-7 run to end the first half.

In the second half, it was more of what we’ve seen for the last month and a half from the Cardinals — small stretches of effort and execution to keep things somewhat interesting, but ultimately ... not nearly enough.

Sydney Curry’s remarkable late season run of production continued with 24 points to go along with a career-high 14 rebounds and three assists. The performance marked his third double-double of the season. Malik Williams (10) was the only other Cardinal in double figures.

Virginia big man Kadin Shedrick came off the bench to score 20 points to lead the way for the Hoos. Reece Beekman scored 15 and Armaan Franklin chipped in 13.

Real season starts Tuesday.