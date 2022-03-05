Rayquan Adkins Commits to Louisville Football

UofL is remaking their secondary and they got a good piece for the future today in three-star cornerback Rayquan Adkins. The south Florida prospect recently told Cardinal Authority that UofL was his “dream school” and he pulled the trigger after taking a visit to campus. Adkins holds offers from Miami, Pitt, Georgia Tech, and others.

Personally, I think Adkins has really good cover skills and he showed them off with 9 interceptions last season. He does a good job of staying “in phase” with receivers and he has really good hands when he makes a play on the ball. While he is a bit undersized at 5-10, he has long arms and he can elevate to get to 50-50 balls. I think the staff may have landed on a very underrated player here who can be a play maker in the secondary.

UofL has done a good job in this class when it comes to traveling kids who play against top competition. Adkins was named first-team all-state by FloridaHS.com while playing in Miami. He also plays for one of the top 7on7 teams in the country with some of the top players from South Florida. I think those factors are good signs for Louisville as he has performed well against strong competition.