Filed under: ACC Tournament Quarterfinal Open Thread: Louisville vs. Miami New, 184 comments Join the in-game discussion as Louisville opens ACC tournament play against seventh-seeded Miami. By Mike Rutherford@CardChronicle Mar 4, 2022, 5:45pm EST Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: ACC Tournament Quarterfinal Open Thread: Louisville vs. Miami Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Can’t win every postseason game if you don’t win the first one. Go Cards. More From Card Chronicle Louisville Collapses Against Miami Friday afternoon Cardinal news and notes Talented Group of Football Recruits Visiting This Weekend Louisville women to face Miami in ACC tournament opener Your Complete Guide to Championship Week 2022 Seedy K’s GameCap: Virginia Tech Loading comments...
Loading comments...