El Ellis returning to Louisville

A day after Sydney Curry announced that he was officially returning to Louisville to continue his college basketball career, El Ellis has announced the same.

Ellis, who came to U of L after a stint at Tallahassee Community College that left him as the top-ranked junior college player in the country, made nine starts for the Cards in 2021-22 and averaged 8.7 ppg, making him the team’s third-leading scorer.

While Ellis, like just about every player on last season’s team, was a bit up and down in his first year as a Cardinal, Louisville fans got a glimpse of just how good the lightning quick guard can be when he’s at his best. Ellis had 22 points against Michigan State, 18 against Duke and 25 in U of L’s first meeting with North Carolina. In all three of those games, Ellis almost single-handedly put the Cardinals in position to win by spearheading monster second half rallies.

If you had polled Louisville fans after the season and asked them which two players they’d most like to keep for next season, my hunch is that Curry and Ellis would have been the two top vote-getters. Early mission accomplished for Kenny Payne.