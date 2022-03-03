Louisville women to face Miami in ACC tournament opener

The Louisville women’s basketball team’s postseason will begin with an ACC tournament quarterfinal matchup against Miami Friday at 6 p.m.

The seventh-seeded Hurricanes earned their spot in the quarters by dispatching of No. 10 seed Duke, 61-55, Thursday night.

In their only regular season meeting, Miami actually led Louisville with less than a minute to go before Olivia Cochran and Kianna Smith made every big play necessary to allow the Cardinals to leave Coral Gables with a 69-66 victory.

Louisville is 12-6 all-time in the ACC Tournament and 7-0 all-time in quarterfinal games. They claimed the 2018 ACC Tournament Title and advanced to the title game in 2019 and 2021. Over the past five seasons, the Cardinals have entered the tournament as the 1-seed (2018, 2020, 2021) or the 2-seed (2019, 2022). They won the tournament as the 1-seed in 2018.

You can watch Friday’s game on Bally Sports South if you live in the Louisville area, and on other regional sports networks if you live elsewhere.

Here’s an updated look at the bracket, just plug Georgia Tech — which defeated Wake Forest by a final of 45-40 — into the quarterfinals at the bottom: