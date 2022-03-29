Twitter reactions to Louisville heading to the Final Four

Love these nights/days.
Lets get it Ladies https://t.co/351AIuWbIQ— Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) March 29, 2022
Minnesota here we come . Minny let’s Show my Louisville girls what we have to offer ! pic.twitter.com/HaejcJe3hi— McCoughtry.eth (@angel_35) March 29, 2022
We not done yet @UofLWBB https://t.co/okyxaDvyux— Malik Cunningham (@MalikMalikc10) March 29, 2022
Every four-year player under Jeff Walz has now played in a Final Four.— Cameron Teague (@cj_teague) March 29, 2022
Congrats to @CoachJeffWalz and the @UofLWBB basketball team. Great passing team and on your way to another final 4. Awesome coaching job my friend and our best wishes are with you from NY!— Rick Pitino (@RealPitino) March 29, 2022
Congratulations to ULWBB and a friend, confidant, supporter and promoter of the incredible game we in this community love-COLLEGE BASKETBALL!— Scott Davenport (@Bellarminehoops) March 29, 2022
Enjoy this Coach Walz, you deserve it, you earned it!
Appreciate YOU!!!
Congratulations to @UofLWBB on another Final Four. The job @CoachJeffWalz has done is nothing short of amazing. Good luck In Minneapolis!!— Chris Mack (@CoachChrisMack) March 29, 2022
it hasn’t been a pleasant experience to be a louisville fan the last 6+ years but the womens team is consistently lovable and passionate which makes me sentimental and enjoy cbb again in a corny wholesome devoted way i haven’t felt year after year of sanctions + bad fball— haley o'shaughnessy (@HaleyOSomething) March 29, 2022
"He's going to let you be yourself & he protects you & you can trust him." -- @em__baller on @CoachJeffWalz. This is what it's all about! @UofLWBB https://t.co/J7AogQkkHZ— Kelly Gramlich (@kellygramlich) March 29, 2022
She’s Built different I salute your game kid https://t.co/p5zUDrSOxv— Malik Cunningham (@MalikMalikc10) March 29, 2022
Congrats to @CoachJeffWalz and the @UofLWBB team on making the Final Four!! One of the most consistent programs in the country led by incredible leadership!— Eric Wood (@EWood70) March 29, 2022
Congratulations @UofLWBB and @CoachJeffWalz on an incredible win. The entire commonwealth is excited to cheer you on in the Final Four.— Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) March 29, 2022
.@LeaderMcConnell: Congratulations to @UofLWBB for playing a great game last night to beat Michigan and earn a spot in the Final Four! The Commonwealth is proud of our Cards and will be cheering you on this Friday! #GoCards #MarchMadness @GoCards @uofl @UofLAlum @CoachJeffWalz https://t.co/GY3tArxPSo— Senator McConnell Press (@McConnellPress) March 29, 2022
L YES! @UofLWBB is on to the Final Four. So proud of this team and can’t wait to see all they’ll accomplish in Minneapolis. #GoCards https://t.co/I8PnBLueh9— Rep. John Yarmuth (@RepJohnYarmuth) March 29, 2022
Go @UofLWBB #FinalFour pic.twitter.com/HpPLqxy40m— Harry Douglas (@HDouglas83) March 29, 2022
A little Monday Motivation for CardNation!! @UofLWBB led by @CoachJeffWalz get it done again. 4 down, 2 to go!! But let’s celebrate a little first. Get those flights to Minneapolis booked, we need all of you!! #GoCards pic.twitter.com/RcXrtrdpeb— Josh Heird (@joshheird) March 29, 2022
LETS GOOOOOO ‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️ @UofLWBB— Asia Durr (@A_Hooper25) March 29, 2022
LETS GOO!!!! @UofLWBB https://t.co/od6Epv8c14— Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) March 29, 2022
Easeeee @UofLWBB— Pierce Clarkson (@_pierceclarkson) March 29, 2022
LETS GOOOOO!!!!!! Final 4 !!!! @UofLWBB— Jazmine Jones (@Jazmine_Jones4) March 29, 2022
Final four bound @UofLWBB !!! Letttsss goooo goodnight— Myisha (@Mooks_22) March 29, 2022
Loading comments...