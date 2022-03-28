Hailey Van Lith gives legendary postgame interview after Louisville’s Elite 8 win

After scoring 22 points to lead Louisville past Michigan and into the Final Four on Monday night, Cardinal guard Hailey Van Lith was an understandable choice for the live ESPN postgame interview.

After talking about her performance and what it means for her team to be headed to the Final Four, Van Lith was asked what Kobe Bryant — who she had forged a relationship with before his untimely passing in January of 2020 — would tell her right now.

Well, you wanted an honest answer ...

I had to rewind that! pic.twitter.com/ZQBxvi6aV0 — Justin Bowen (@jbowen176) March 29, 2022

Props to HVL for self-censoring the “f’ing,” but letting the “shit” fly. It’s 2022. She gets it.

Van Lith — who became the first Cardinal since Angel McCoughtry to score at least 20 points in four consecutive NCAA tournament games — was named the MVP of the Wichita Regional.

She celebrated the honor with her father in the appropriate fashion.

This moment came after Van Lith’s initial celebration with her parents, in which she let them know in no uncertain terms that she was going to “win this shit.”

Hailey Van Lith and her parents are in tears. pic.twitter.com/A7TzAZbp6w — Tyler Greever (@Tyler_Greever) March 29, 2022

HVL for mayor.