Louisville signee Fredrick King re-opening his recruitment

Louisville signee Fredrick King has requested a release from his National Letter of Intent with U of L and plans to re-open his recruitment, this according to 247 Sports.

The big man from the Bahamas committed to Louisville on Nov. 9 of last year, and signed with the Cards two days later. With D’Ante Davis of Indianapolis re-opening his recruitment on Sunday, U of L now has just one player in its current 2022 recruiting class — four-star small forward Kamari Lands.

Many collegiate programs became aware of King when he joined the NBA Academy, where he averaged 23 points and 12 rebounds to lead his NBA Academy Latin America team to a 3-0 record at the NBA Academy Games in San Luis Potosi, Mexico last September.

In his top two games in the NBA Academy International event, King scored 31 points and grabbed 16 rebounds in an 82-61 win over NBA Africa Red, and totaled 29 points and 13 rebounds in a 93-87 victory over The Skills Factory. King, who turned 18-years-old in February, was the first Bahamian to enroll at the NBA Academy.

With the graduations of Malik Williams, Mason Faulkner and Jarrod West, the transfers of Samuell Williamson and Gabe Wiznitzer, and now the decommitments of Davis and King, Louisville currently has five open scholarships for next season (they had 14 scholarship players on the roster last season because Williams was utilizing his extra year). I would expect even more space to open up in the days/weeks ahead.