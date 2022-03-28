Monday afternoon Cardinal news and notes

—Spread check: Louisville by 5.

—It’s elite game night for Louisville and Michigan, but neither side is thinking about the Cards’ blowout of the Wolverines back in December.

—The Louisville baseball team continued its hot start to ACC play with a convincing road sweep of Boston College over the weekend.

—The Cards are No. 9 in the latest top 25 poll from College Baseball Nation.

—If you’re a U of L student who wants to be a part of the beginning of the Kenny Payne era, your moment has arrived.

—The Louisville men’s tennis team went on the road and got the best of No. 17 Duke over the weekend.

—Louisville has responded to the NCAA’s Notice of Allegations and is fighting all seven allegations — one Level I violation and six Level II violations.

—Memphis State has received its own Notice of Allegations from the NCAA, and Penny Hardaway’s Tigers are facing at least four Level I and two Level II violations.

—Best Louisville-related Will Smith meme I’ve seen so far. Also the only Louisville-related Will Smith meme I’ve seen so far, but if there were more, this would still probably be top five.

—Justin Moore’s injury put a bittersweet twist (Athletic link) on Villanova’s Final Four celebration.

—The Rising Stars Bus Tour came through Louisville on Sunday and the U of L football staff offered several of the players on the tour.

—The Detroit Lions are the featured team on this year’s “Hard Knocks.” Can only imagine Dan Campbell and the boys will be delivering record-setting ratings.

—The most Cinderella-heavy Elite 8 of all-time resulted in the most blue-blood Final Four in recent memory.

The seed total of the teams in the Elite 8 is 47 (1, 2, 2, 4, 5, 8, 10, 15). That's the highest total is tournament history. The previous high was 40 in 1990 and in 2000. The lowest total is 13 in 2007 (1, 1, 1, 1, 2, 2, 2, 3). — David Worlock (@DavidWorlock) March 26, 2022

—Kenny Payne has officially been in contact with five-star class of 2022 PG Skyy Clark, a former Kentucky commit.

—Florida State CB transfer Jarvis Brownlee visited U of L over the weekend.

—Scott Satterfield wants to continue to add to his full-time recruiting staff.

—David Johnson: Still an athletic young man with a bright future.

—U of L football’s Pro Day will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Cole Bentley, Mitch Hall, Mauruce Burkley, Qwynnterrio Cole, C.J. Avery, Tabarius Peterson, Jacques Turner and defensive back Lamarques Thomas will all compete.

—Michigan OL Aaron Bradley had “a very cool” visit to U of L.

—Louisville Report previews tonight’s Elite 8 showdown between the Cards and the Wolverines.

—ESPN also has a quickie preview of the game.

—Men’s Final Four odds from BetOnline:

—Here’s everything Jeff Walz and his players had to say during their pre-Elite 8 press conference on Sunday.

—The U of L softball team took the final game of a three-game set against No. 15 Clemson.

—The CJ’s Cameron Teague Robinson tells the story of how Jeff Walz has prepared even his least experienced players for the Regional Final stage.

—I can’t believe Duke-UNC in the Final 4 in Coach K’s last season is actually happening.

—Let’s get it done.

—The CJ’s Brett Dawson writes about Kenny Payne’s unique ability to build relationships.

—All for Tennessee has five takeaways from UT’s Sweet 16 loss to Louisville.

—Rick Bozich writes that Louisville is following the Kansas playbook in its attempt to find leniency from the NCAA/IARP.

—TNIAAM says that even though an ACC men’s basketball team is guaranteed to play for the national title, that doesn’t suddenly mean that it was a great year for the conference.

